Netflix's The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep movie will reunite you with Geralt, but not Henry Cavill

Netflix has announced The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, a brand-new animated set in its Witcher-Verse starring everyone's favorite monster hunter Geralt.

Revealed during its Geeked Week 2023 celebrations, The Witcher's latest spin-off project is sure to make waves on Netflix when it arrives in late 2024. In news that's sure to delight long-time Witcher fans, Sirens of the Deep sees iconic voice actor Doug Cockle reprise his role as Geralt, who voiced the character in CD Projekt RED's Witcher video games.

"I am super excited to announce my return to the world of The Witcher voicing Geralt of Rivia once again, but this time in the upcoming animated feature The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep," Cockle said in a statement. "It’s been an honor to work with Studio Mir and Netflix on this new animated film and I’m thrilled to be able to share this next chapter of the White Wolf’s journey with fans of the Witcher universe. Mire taedh aen stráede!"

As well as unveiling the title of its latest Witcher production, Netflix released a couple of first-look videos that tease Sirens of the Deep's story. First, check out the announcement trailer, which confirms Geralt as the story's lead:

Then, watch The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep's official teaser, which contains footage different from the aforementioned announcement trailer:

You won't be able to glean much about the plot from those trailers, so it's a good thing Netflix provided more in the way of story details in Sirens of the Deep's press blast.

"Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople" the story synopsis reads. "He must count on friends – old and new – to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war."

Sirens of the Deep is based on Andrezj Sapkowski's 'A Little Sacrifice' short story, so certain fans of the acclaimed author's The Witcher book series will already be familiar with this tale. 'A Little Sacrifice' is one of the stories that make up the 'Sword of Destiny' book, aka the second novel in the series, which suggests Sirens of the Deep will be a pre-sequel movie set around The Witcher season 1 and The Witcher season 2.

Christina Wren (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) joins Cockle on voice acting duties as Essi Daven, a female bard with ties to Jaskier – or, as he's known in The Witcher books, Dandelion.

Perhaps even more surprisingly, Joey Batey, who has played Jaskier in The Witcher seasons 1 through 3, as well as The Witcher: Blood Origin, returns to voice the musician in Sirens of the Deep. Anya Chalotra, who portrays Yennefer of Vengerberg in Netflix's hit live-action series, is also back to lend her vocal talents to Yennefer's animated form in this film. The pair's appearance in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep lends further weight that it'll be set between one of the best Netflix shows' first and second seasons – or, at the very least, around season 1, which is when Geralt was first introduced to the duo.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is the second animated spin-off movie to be set in Netflix's Witcher-Verse; the first being 2021's Nightmare of the Wolf, which starred Geralt's mentor Vesemir. It's also likely to be the only project that tides us over until The Witcher season 4, which is in active development, lands on the world's best streaming service. Studio Mir (The Legend of Korra) is responsible for its animation.

Unfortunately, Henry Cavill won't be back to play Geralt in The Witcher season 4. Upon the show's renewal in October 2022, Netflix and Cavill confirmed he was departing for pastures new, with Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) stepping into the role – and, considering how popular Cavill's portrayal of Geralt was, they're big boots to fill. To learn more about Cavill's departure and where the show is heading, read our Witcher season 3 ending explained article.