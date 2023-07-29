Need more fantasy after The Witcher season 3? Watch these 7 superb shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more

The Witcher season 3 has ended its eight-episode run on Netflix – but your fantasy binge-watch session doesn't have to end here.

Billed as one of the best Netflix shows around, The Witcher's latest season wasn't as fantastical as we'd hoped. Our review of The Witcher season 3 volume 1 suggested it was losing its magical touch and, while volume 2 made up for some of its predecessor's issues, it wasn't a brilliant season overall. Be sure to read our Witcher season 3 ending explainer to see how it sets up the show's already greenlit fourth season.

Regardless of whether you liked The Witcher's third season or not, there are plenty of other superb fantasy shows to stream on the world's best streaming services. Below, we've rounded up seven of the best, so if you're looking for your next favorite fantasy TV series or simply want something to tide you over until The Witcher season 4 launches, we've got you covered.

House of the Dragon (Max)

This Game of Thrones prequel series was not only one of the best Max shows, it was also one of the best shows of 2022. Originally debuting on HBO Max, it's now available to stream on Warner Bros Discovery's (WBD) new super streamer, aka the aforementioned Max. (NB: Australian and UK viewers can watch it on Foxtel/Binge and Sky Atlantic, respectively).

You'll want to check it out if you're yet to do so. House of the Dragon captures the thrilling and politically-fuelled drama of Game of Thrones' earlier seasons, introduces us to new characters we love to hate, and has its fair share of shocking and tumultuous moments.

House of the Dragon's first season, consisting of eight episodes, is available to watch now. Season 2, which was greenlit just weeks after season 1 premiered, is filming as we speak. That's in spite of the ongoing actors' strike and writers' strike bringing Hollywood to a standstill. As House of the Dragon season 2 is being shot in the UK and uses actors who aren't part of the US-based union production hasn't been halted.

Want more House of the Dragon coverage? Read our article on five big questions its second season needs to tackle. While you're here, see how we ranked every Game of Thrones season, too.

Once Upon a Time (Disney Plus)

It's been 12 years since Once Upon a Time initially aired on ABC in the US, but this fairy tale-centric TV show is still a beloved property.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus, it follows a bail-bonds individual called Emma Swan, who acts as the audiences' eyes and ears as she explores the fictional town of Storybrooke, where fairy tale characters such as Prince Charming, Jiminy Cricket, Cinderella, and the Evil Queen live.

The award-winning series began to run out of steam from its fourth season onwards, meaning it doesn't make it onto our best Disney Plus shows list. Until that point, though, it was one of the most popular cable network shows in America. It continues to have a devout following to this day, too. So, if you're searching for a less adult-themed/gratuitously violent fantasy series to watch, Once Upon a Time will be one to *ahem* wish upon a star for.

The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

A non-canonical entry in J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary Lord of the Rings universe that explores Middle Earth's Second Age, The Rings of Power is one of the best Prime Video shows around.

That's a controversial opinion to hold in the eyes of some Tolkien diehards. Sections of Lord of the Rings' global fanbase hit out at the fantasy series for its depiction of Middle Earth and certain iconic characters, and some even went as far as to sickeningly criticize the casting of Black and ethnic minority actors as key elven and dwarven characters.

Despite that baffling and, at times, xenophobic flak, we really enjoyed The Rings of Power season 1 and felt it added something fascinating, spooky, brutal, and humorous to the world-renowned fantasy franchise. With filming on The Rings of Power season 2 already complete, we shouldn't have to wait long to find out what happens in the show's sophomore season. In the meantime, read our Rings of Power season 1 ending explainer to see how it sets up the series next installment.

The Sandman (Netflix)

The Sandman's live-action adaptation, based on Neil Gaiman's award-winning graphic novel series, spent years in development hell until Netflix finally breathed life into the project.

Thankfully, it was worth the wait. In our review of The Sandman's first season, we called it a "remarkably authentic adaptation [that's] oh-so-nearly brilliant". From its perfect casting and majestic world-building to its horrifying and charming story beats, The Sandman's TV adaptation is absolutely worth your time. Sure, long-time fans will be irked by slight deviations from the source material, but that was necessary due to the books' occasionally unwieldy content. As a spectacle that newcomers and diehards can enjoy, The Sandman is a terrific piece of television.

Before The Sandman season 2 arrives, read our exclusive chat with The Sandman's cast and crew on bringing its universe and characters to life.

Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

Speaking of fantasy book adaptations that Netflix has turned into household names, Shadow and Bone is another epic fantasy series that deserves your attention.

Based on Leigh Bardugo's book series, Shadow and Bone is a thrilling, original take on magic and the fantasy genre as a whole. Set in the Grishaverse, it primarily follows the adventures of Alina Starkov, a magic wielder who's supposedly destined to save the world from the looming darkness.

In our Shadow and Bone season 1 review, we said it was a show good enough to rival The Witcher for Netflix users' affections. Its second season, however, was a "magic-fuelled mishmash" of ideas that struggled to replicate its predecessor's success. Netflix hasn't confirmed if a third and potentially final season is coming yet, but that hasn't stopped viewers from trying to game Shadow and Bone's viewing stats to save it from possible cancellation. Our opinion? It deserves a third outing to wrap up its tale.

What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu/Disney Plus)

Who would have thought that a dark comedy centered on vampires would prove to be this popular?

Billed as a mockumentary fantasy-horror series, What We Do in the Shadows is one of the best Hulu shows – and with good reason. With executive producers Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) at the helm, and brilliantly funny actors like Matt Berry and Kayvan Novak among its cast, What We Do in the Shadows is an absurdist comedy fan's dream TV show.

So, what's it about? In short, we follow four centuries-old vampire roommates (who reside on Staten Island of all places) as they interact with the everyday modern world, plus other supernatural beings. There's a lot more to What We Do in the Shadows than its simple premise, but saying too much would be to spoil the wild and hilarious adventures that the vampiric gang gets embroiled in. All five critically-acclaimed seasons (rated 95% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes) are available on Hulu in the US and Binge in Australia. UK fans can catch the first four seasons on Disney Plus.

The Wheel of Time (Prime Video)

Another brilliant Prime Video fantasy show, The Wheel of Time is a more mature, but no less thrilling and dramatic, offering on Amazon's streaming service.

Inspired by Robert Jordan's convoluted book series of the same name, it focused on Moiraine Damodred's search for The Dragon Reborn, an extremely powerful magic wielder who has the ability to save or destroy the world. The mainline novel series comprises 14 action-packed and fantasy-filled novels, but Amazon's TV adaptation has done a pretty good job of condensing Jordan's complex source material into a more manageable story epic so far.

In our season 1 review of The Wheel of Time we labeled it as "your next fantasy show obsession." Our exclusive cast feature suggested that The Wheel of Time was Prime Video's big-budget series that couldn't afford to fail. Pleasingly, it didn't – if anything, it laid the groundwork for Amazon-developed fantasy shows like The Rings of Power to thrive.

The Wheel of Time season 2 is set to make its long-awaited Prime Video debut on September 1, so now is a good time to catch up on a highly entertaining show. In fact, it's one of five big Prime Video projects we're most excited for in late 2023 – many of which are making us consider cancelling our Netflix account.