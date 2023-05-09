Every movie and TV show affected by the writers' strike: Marvel, Netflix, and more

The 2023 writers' strike is in full effect, and Hollywood is certainly feeling the impact of the Writer's Guild of America's (WGA) indefinite industrial action.

For those not in the know: the WGA is on strike after a breakdown in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The WGA has called on the AMPTP – and, by proxy, the tentpole studios it represents – to compensate writers with better pay and working conditions. WGA members are also worried that the rise in artificial intelligence (AI) programs, including ChatGPT and Google Bard, could make them redundant if studios start using these tools as cheaper sources of labor in the entertainment industry.

However, the AMPTP and Hollywood's most prestigious companies are refusing to play ball, hence the industrial action. With Netflix reportedly having a big role in talks breaking down, numerous WGA members recently called on people to cancel their Netflix subscriptions as a way of supporting the strikes.

The downing of tools by WGA members in the US and UK – the latter being where The Rings of Power season 2 and House of the Dragon season 2 are in the midst of filming – has halted production on numerous TV shows and movies. All of the affected projects are being developed by major studios for the big screen and popular streaming services, too, with Marvel, Netflix, HBO Max, and Prime Video, among those impacted.

Below, we've rounded up every film and TV series (listed in alphabetical order) that's been hit by the writers' strike, including whether they've been delayed indefinitely or if production is somehow still ongoing. We'll be regularly updating this article with the latest news and impacted projects, so bookmark this page to get the latest every day.

Abbott Elementary

The highly underrated ABC school-based mockumentary series was renewed for a third season in January. However, writer Brittani Nichols told news outlet Democracy Now (opens in new tab) (as reported by Collider (opens in new tab)) that script work had been halted on its next installment until the strike is over.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

The next Game of Thrones spin-off, The Hedge Knight, has been impacted by the 2023 strike. In a blog post on his own website (opens in new tab) (as first noticed by Deadline (opens in new tab)), Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin confirmed the series' writers' room had been closed "for the duration" of the strike, with the author throwing his full support behind those calling for better working conditions in the industry.

Andor

Andor season 2 is expected to release in August 2024. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

The second season of this critically-acclaimed Star Wars TV show isn't as affected as some of its peers. Scripts for Andor season 2 were completed long before the strike, but showrunner Tony Gilroy is not on set and won't perform any rewrites until the industrial action has ceased. That said, Gilroy is working on non-writing elements of the series, such as casting (per Variety (opens in new tab)), which is allowing production to continue in some guise. Gilroy still expects Andor season 2 to meet its August 2024 release date.

Big Mouth

Big Mouth's final season won't be coming anytime soon. (Image credit: Netflix)

Script work for the final season of Netflix's longest-running show was expected to be completed in August. However, as reported by Variety (opens in new tab), Big Mouth's writers' room has paused work due to the strike.

Billions

The Wall Street-based Showtime drama is another show to be hit hard by the writers' strike. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), WGA members were seen picketing around the set for several hours on May 4, which forced production to grind to a halt. Filming reportedly began later on the same day without its writing team on the set.

Blade

Marvel Studios' Blade had been delayed multiple times before the writers' strike. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The forthcoming Marvel Phase 5 movie has already been beset by numerous setbacks, including the departure of its original director Bassam Tariq and subsequent production start delay. Those issues forced Marvel to completely rejig its Phase 5 release schedule in October 2022.

Filming was finally set to begin this month (May 2023), but the WGA's new strike has paused work on the Mahershala Ali-starring R-rated film (per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) (THR)). Expect Blade's launch date to be pushed back again if Marvel holds its annual San Diego Comic Con panel in July.

Other Marvel movies have been impacted by the strike, too. Captain America 4, Deadpool 3, and Fantastic Four are all at various stages of development, but the WGA's strike will pause work on all of them for the time being.

Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai will eventually return to Netflix for its sixth and final season. (Image credit: Netflix)

The sixth and final installment of one of the best Netflix shows ever made has also been hit by the WGA's strike. Taking to Twitter (opens in new tab), showrunner Jon Hurwitz said nobody wants to strike but "if we must, we strike hard".

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's MCU TV series was recently shut down due to the strike. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Daredevil's upcoming Marvel Disney Plus show, which began shooting in March, has been shut down temporarily due to the industrial action. Filming wrapped at 1 PM ET on Monday, May 8, but Deadline (opens in new tab) suggests the series will continue shooting today (May 9) despite a lack of WGA members being on location. The WGA East's Twitter account (opens in new tab) confirmed non-WGA members are refusing to cross the picket line, however, so it's unclear if principal photography will continue for much longer.

Other highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV shows are also affected, including Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Wonder Man, which are currently in the middle of filming.

Evil

The fourth entry in the hit Paramount Plus supernatural drama series has reportedly wrapped earlier than expected (per Deadline (opens in new tab)) after WGA and non-WGA staffers joined forces to shut production down.

Hacks

Hacks has had its production halted amid the strike. (Image credit: HBO Max)

Hacks, one of the best HBO Max shows around, was in the middle of shooting its third season until the writers' strike. Deadline (opens in new tab) has confirmed, though, that filming has been halted in the interim due to the industrial action – co-creator Jen Statsky also tweeting (opens in new tab) "there was no other option here".

House of the Dragon

Work on House of the Dragon season 2 is ongoing despite the industrial action. (Image credit: HBO)

The hit Game of Thrones prequel series has been slightly affected. Filming is ongoing on House of the Dragon season 2 (and its Prime Video rival The Rings of Power season 2) in the UK, but it'll be slow going on the sets of both shows. Script rewrites and directors' notes are banned as part of the writers' strike, which will surely impact how some these shows' next slate of episodes will be shot and edited.

Good Omens

Good Omens season 2 is still coming this year. (Image credit: Amazon )

Good Omens, which is one of the best Prime Video shows, is due to return to our screens for its second installment in the near future. Work has been completed on it, so that remains the case, but Neil Gaiman (opens in new tab) – the series' showrunner and co-creator of the book it's based on (alongside the late Terry Pratchett) – suggested he may not be able to promote season 2 "as I had hoped" if the strike runs for longer than anticipated.

Loot

The Maya Rudolph-starring Apple TV Plus series will return for a second outing, just not for a while. Production has been halted on this show (via THR (opens in new tab)), with picketers disrupting filming on the comedy show.

Night Court

NBC's latest big comedy hit is returning for a second season as well, but its launch is all-but-delayed due to the strike. Filming reportedly didn't take place last week (May 2 to May 5) due to a previously arranged week off, but it's unclear if principal photography will start up again this week (May 9 to May 12). Deadline (opens in new tab) suggests it won't.

The Rings of Power

The Rings of Power season 2 has almost finished filming. (Image credit: Prime Video)

As mentioned in our House of the Dragon entry, The Rings of Power season 2 is still being filmed in the UK amid the strike. As WGA members, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay aren't on set, however, even though principal photography is due to wrap very, very soon.

Severance

Severance season 2's development has been impacted. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

One of the best Apple TV shows of all time is another popular show that's been impacted. Production of Severance season 2 has stopped in New York (per Deadline (opens in new tab)), with WGA members joined on the picket line by members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSA) and Teamsters unions.

Stranger Things

Work on Stranger Things season 5 has been delayed. (Image credit: Netflix)

Stranger Things season 5 was another project reportedly set to start shooting in May. Taking to the Stranger Things writers' Twitter account (opens in new tab), though, showrunners Ross and Matt Duffer issued a statement saying: "While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike." Don't expect the wildly popular show to return to Netflix in 2024, then.

Superman: Legacy

Superman: Legacy's development has been slightly affected. (Image credit: DC Comics)

The first DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) film of the James Gunn-Peter Safran era, which is currently slated to fly into theaters in July 2025, has been somewhat affected. The Wrap reported that the movie's first draft was completed by Gunn, who's on writing and directing duties, one week before the strike began. However, no script treatments can be performed during the strike so, while other production elements are ongoing (such as production and costume design), Superman: Legacy's script won't be looked over for a while yet.

Unstable

Rob Lowe's Netflix comedy show is due to return for a second season. However, despite script work beginning in March, pens have been put down as a result of the writers' strike (per Deadline (opens in new tab)).

Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets season 3's development was over as soon as it had begun. (Image credit: Showtime)

The fan-favorite Showtime thriller series (and one of the best Paramount Plus shows on air) was just one day into development on its third season when the strike action was called, according to co-creator Ashley Lyle (opens in new tab) (as first reported by IndieWire (opens in new tab)). Expect Yellowjackets season 3 to be some way off landing on your screen.