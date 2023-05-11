Good Omens season 2 is officially coming to Prime Video in July

Good Omens season 2 is nearly upon us, bringing another round of episodes to follow up the book-to-TV adaptation of the first season on Prime Video.

Amazon has announced a release date of July 28th, 2023, meaning there are only a few months to go until the cosmic comedy returns to our screens. Based on the 1990 novel, co-written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the first season of Good Omens follows the attempts of an angel and demon to avert the apocalypse and maintain their comfortable lifestyle on Earth.

Those who watched Good Omens season 1 will remember that the apocalypse was, thankfully, averted by the end of the season – and they may wonder where the series could possibly be going next.

The afterlife

Amazon has said that season 2 will move beyond the source material, making for an original storyline that follows the two stars of Amazon’s TV adaptation, David Tennant and Michael Sheen as a demon and angel duo:

“Season 2 of Good Omens explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.”

Tennant and Sheen were really the best part of the Good Omens TV show, so it’s good to see them centered in the upcoming reprisal – though Amazon's other attempts at letting a writers room move beyond the confines of a classic’s source material has been met with a mixed reception in the case of Rings of Power.) Co-author Neil Gaimain is back for writing duties, though, which puts out minds more at ease. British comedy writer John Finnemore also working on it, and if you've ever heard any of his radio shows (John Finnemore's Souvenir Program or the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring sitcom Cabin Pressure) you'll know that this is a (sorry) good omen.

Season 2 will consist of six episodes, much like the previous season. If you can’t wait until July, though, check out out guide to the best Prime Video shows to watch right now.