Netflix really wants customers to keep the last batch of DVDs it’s sending out

Netflix is shutting down its mail-order DVD rental service on September 29, and as a final send off, the company is allowing customers to keep their last shipment for free – forever. It doesn’t want them back.

This announcement was made on X (or Twitter, if you prefer) on the official DVD Netflix account, clarifying the platform’s 10-disc promotion. On August 17, Netflix began offering interested customers the chance to win anywhere from one to 10 extra DVDs, which will be sent out on the final day.

It appears initial reports neglected to mention that you can, in fact, keep them. You have until the end of day on August 29 to take advantage of its Finale Surprise. After that date, users will only be able to keep the eight discs they can normally request.

Rules and stipulations

There are a few rules to be aware of if you're interested in obtaining these DVDs, and the clock is ticking.

For one, you have until 11:59 PM on August 28 to sign up to the service, or you’re locked out. They won’t sell any of the DVDs for whatever reason. The official FAQ page doesn’t really explain why they won’t. In our opinion, it could be due to “licensing agreements” between studios, making the situation complicated.

In addition, you can return the discs back if you really want to, but you only have until October 27. That is the last day Netflix will accept returns. It’s unknown exactly what will happen if you try to send a DVD back beyond the 27th. Presumably the company will simply return it right back to the sender.

We should mention that you don’t have to do anything to close your account. Netflix will send out the last bill later this month, and all subscriptions “will be automatically canceled” on September 29.

Shifting priorities

If you’re curious to know why DVD rentals are ending, simply put – it’s just no longer worth it. According to its FAQ page, Netflix states the “DVD business continues to shrink” since streaming services are the dominant way people watch movies. It has “become increasingly difficult” to keep things running like before.

Plus, it looks like Netflix would rather put its resources elsewhere, such as video games. Little by little, the streaming company has been building its gaming library including some genuinely fun titles like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Originally exclusive to mobile, the games are now on PCs, Macs, and TVs as part of a new beta.

