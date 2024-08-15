Netflix just renewed Supacell and The Gentlemen for season 2 and I can't wait for one of the best shows to return

One of the problems with loving one of the best Netflix shows is that you can never be quite sure if a new release will make it to a second season – so there should be sighs of relief all round that two of its recent hits are indeed returning for a second season. The streamer has confirmed that both The Gentlemen and Supacell are definitely coming back to your screens.

While The Gentlemen got more publicity thanks to the presence of director Guy Ritchie, Supacell is the show I really loved: it's like a darker, more adult Misfits, a superhero story that's much grittier than most and a show that features some absolutely superb performances. As we wrote about the first season, we "wouldn't be surprised if Supacell gains status as a modern British television classic".

According to show creator Rapman: "Season 1 is my Batman Begins. Season 2 is when you really see what they become.” And he's already mapped out a third season. "I've had this in my head for years," he told Netflix's Tudum. "I'm ready to go."

📢 SUPACELL SEASON 2 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/r2KrykpkvPAugust 13, 2024

Is The Gentlemen season 2 a show to get excited about?

That's a very good question. While the announcement of The Gentlemen season 2 was met with delight on the former Twitter, we're not so sure about the show. My colleague Roland Moore-Colyer admitted to being gripped while not being sure that the show was actually good: "it falls short of the movie’s slick dark comedy yet is still fine for fodder for a bit of low-stakes binge-watching." The pacing felt off, Giancarlo Esposito is underused and there are some pretty two-dimensional characters too.

All of these things may well be improved in the second season, but as someone who felt much the same about the somewhat similar Gangs of London I suspect they probably won't be. Crime capers that start silly tend to stay that way.

Another round, Captain? The Gentlemen will return for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/CsFo0serVkAugust 14, 2024

Netflix isn't giving any plot details away but it's confirmed that there will be eight new episodes and that Guy Ritchie will be back in the director's chair. "[Theo] James, [Kaya] Scodelario, and Daniel Ings – who plays Eddie’s brother Freddy – are confirmed to reprise their roles in the eight-episode second season, and additional casting news will be announced at a later date," the streamer says.

Neither show will be streaming any time soon: Netflix expects to start filming The Gentlemen season 2 in 2025 and there's no news of a Supacell season 2 streaming date either.

The first seasons of both shows are currently streaming on Netflix.