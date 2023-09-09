Leaving Netflix in September – all the movies and shows you won't want to miss

Netflix subscribers are losing some real heavyweight classics this month. From epics such as Titanic to sports dramas such as Rocky, there are plenty of top films leaving the best streaming service in September that you won't want to miss.

We've compiled the list below, and out of these we'd also highlight Alex Garland's Annihilation, which is an adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer's sci-fi horror series. It stars Natalie Portman as a biologist investigating an otherworldly environment and is simply a stunning watch – you may have seen me recommending this before.

If all of these are sounding a bit too serious for you, then be sure to catch the action comedy Kick-Ass, starring Nicolas Cage and Chloë Grace Moretz as a father and daughter superhero duo. It's based on a comic of the same name and is a fun watch with stylish action scenes.

Of course, there are also a ton of new Netflix movies arriving this month that will keep you busy, including Sofia Coppola's incredible Lost in Translation – hopefully its spiritual sibling, Spike Jonze's Her, will join next.

What's leaving Netflix on September 12?

Colette

What's leaving Netflix on September 14?

Intervention (season 21)

What's leaving Netflix on September 29?

Annihilation

What's leaving Netflix on September 30?

60 Days In (season 3)

A League of Their Own

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (season 1)

Clear and Present Danger

Doom

Hatfields & McCoys (season 1)

Kick-Ass

Lawless

Nanny McPhee

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies