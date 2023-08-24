Here’s what’s new on Netflix in September 2023 – start with these 4 great movies

There's an absolute ton of new movies and shows coming to Netflix in September, and the list includes some absolutely brilliant movies in all kinds of genres. In addition to a raft of new shows and Netflix originals, there's a ton of classic movies coming to the streamer too. The full list is below, but I've saved you some time by spotting four absolute must-watch movies on the best streaming service that I think you'll love.

1. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (September 1)

If you haven't seen Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, drop everything and watch it when it's available on September 1. And if you have seen Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, drop everything and watch it when it's available on September 1. The stop-motion superheroes at Aardman animation deliver a perfectly paced blend of slapstick and super-sharp pun-packed dialogue that's very funny but also rather touching too. It's one of the best animated films you'll ever see.

2. Stand By Me (September 1)

Based on the Stephen King short story of the same name, this is a beautiful coming of age movie with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and 94% from viewers. As Sheila Benson wrote in the Los Angeles Times: "it stands, sweet and strong, ribald, outrageous and funny, like its heroes themselves -- a bit gamy around the edges, perhaps, but pure and fine clear through. It's one of those treasures absolutely not to be missed."

3. Crank (September 3)

Crank is not a good film... It's a brilliant film (got you)! Crank is essentially Speed but with Jason Statham's endocrine system instead of a bomb on a bus. If the LA hitman's adrenalin levels drop below a certain level, he'll die from a Chinese death serum. A Chinese death serum! That means in order to stay alive he has to keep the adrenalin pumping in ever more ridiculous ways including having sex in public, fighting tons of people and drinking more Red Bull than is strictly necessary. It's deeply silly and that's what makes it so entertaining. This is an unapologetic, high-octane action fun.

4. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (September 5)

Comedy films can be hit or miss, but Anchorman is just hit after hit after hit. Don't let its relatively low Rotten Tomatoes rating fool you, this is from the same kind of place as the Airplane! and Naked Gun movies – and if you approach it in that vein it's bustlingly hilarious. Will Ferrell's clueless newsman is one of the great comic creations, and as the late, great Roger Ebert wrote in his review of the film it isn't just funny and silly: "it has a kind of sweetness to it." Packed with quotable lines and featuring some truly inspired set pieces it's tons of fun.

What's coming to Netflix in September

September 1:

8 Mile

A Day and a Half (Netflix film)

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Disenchantment Part 5 (Netflix series)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Friday Night Plan (Netflix film)

Hacksaw Ridge

Happy Ending (Netflix film)

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 (Netflix series)

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

September 2:

Love Again

September 3:

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She The Wolf? (Netflix series)

September 5:

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs (Netflix comedy)

September 6:

6ixtynin9 The Series (Netflix series)

Infamy (Netflix series)

Predators (Netflix documentary)

Reporting for Duty (Netflix series)

Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America (Netflix documentary)

Tahir's House (Netflix series)

September 7:

Dear Child (Netflix series)

GAMERA -Rebirth- (Netflix anime)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 (Netflix family)

Top Boy: Season 3/5 (Netflix series)

Virgin River: Season 5 (Netflix series)

What If (Netflix film)

September 8:

A Time Called You (Netflix series)

Burning Body (Netflix series)

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (Netflix family)

Rosa Peral's Tapes (Netflix documentary)

Selling The OC: Season 2 (Netflix series)

Spy Ops (Netflix documentary)

September 12:

Glow Up: Season 5 (Netflix series)

Michelle Wolf: It's Great to be Here (Netflix comedy)

The Wolf of Wall Street

September 13:

Class Act (Netflix series)

Freestyle (Netflix film)

Wrestlers (Netflix documentary)

September 14:

Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (Netflix film)

Once Upon a Crime (Netflix film)

Thursday's Widows (Netflix series)

September 15:

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2 (Netflix series)

El Conde (Netflix film)

Inside The World's Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (Netflix documentary)

Intervention: Season 22

Love at First Sight (Netflix film)

Miseducation (Netflix series)

The Pacific

Surviving Summer: Season 2 (Netflix series)

Wipeout Part 1

September 16:

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

September 18:

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 (Netflix family)

September 19:

Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer (Netflix comedy)

The Saint of Second Chances (Netflix documentary)

September 20:

Hard Broken (Netflix series)

September 21:

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (Netflix anime)

Scissor Seven: Season 4 (Netflix series)

Sex Education: Season 4 (Netflix series)

September 22:

The Black Book (Netflix film)

How To Deal With a Heartbreak (Netflix film)

Love Is Blind: Season 5 (Netflix series)

Spy Kids: Armageddon (Netflix family)

September 25:

Little Baby Bum: Music Time (Netflix family)

September 26:

Who Killed Jill Dando? (Netflix documentary)

September 27:

Encounters (Netflix documentary)

Overhaul (Netflix film)

Street Flow 2 (Netflix film)

September 28:

Castlevania: Nocturne (Netflix series)

Love is in The Air (Netflix film)

The Darkness Within La Luz del Munro (Netflix documentary)

September 29:

Choona (Netflix series)

Do Not Disturb (Netflix film)

Love is Blind: Season 5 (Netflix series) - Netflix listed this last week too so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Nowhere (Netflix film)

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury (Netflix family)