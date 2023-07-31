Leaving Netflix in August – don't miss these top shows and movies
Everything leaving Netflix in August
There's just one more month of summer left, which means that another slate of movies and TV shows are set to get the boot from Netflix. We've rounded up the list below and from the looks of it, there are some real gems leaving the platform in August.
From the biographical drama Jobs – not to be confused with Danny Boyle's Steve Jobs that was released two years later in 2015 – to book adaptions like James Baldwin's 1974 novel If Beale Street Could Talk, I've already noted down a few titles that I'll be making sure to rewatch this weekend.
Another standout movie that is set to leave the best streaming service is The Italian Job – not the original starring Michael Caine, but the hilarious remake with Mark Wahlberg. There also seems to be quite a few horror titles being axed including The Ring, Paranormal Activity and Scream (the series).
That might seem like a lot of good content is leaving, but there are plenty of new Netflix movies coming to the platform next month – some of which are newcomers that could make our best Netflix series list, too.
What's leaving Netflix on August 12?
- Knightfall seasons one and two
What's leaving Netflix on August 14?
- Winx Club seasons six and seven
What's leaving Netflix on August 15?
- Les Misérables
What's leaving Netflix on August 24?
- Jobs
What's leaving Netflix on August 31?
- A Knight’s Tale
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
- InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
- InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler
- InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island
- The Italian Job
- Mean Girls
- Moving Art seasons one to three
- Open Season
- Open season two
- Paranormal Activity
- The Ring
- Salt
- Scream seasons one to three
- She’s Gotta Have It
- Sister, Sister seasons one to six
- Sleepless in Seattle
