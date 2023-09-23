Don't miss these 3 films leaving Netflix soon with 80% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

We're always on the hunt for new movies to watch here at TechRadar. It's an ongoing search as there's always new movies and shows being added to the best streaming services but of course there's also a bunch of stuff that gets removed every month.

Out of all the movies leaving Netflix in September, there are three critically rated films that are yet to be removed but that you should definitely catch before they go at the end of the month.

From a sci-fi-adventure to an action-comedy to a timeless sports-drama, we've tried to make that there's something for everyone here. But you'll have to be quick as all three of these films are leaving Netflix US on September 31.

Rocky

With the most recent action-adventure instalment of Expand4bles released on Friday (September 22), you may already be looking to keep the Sylvester Stallone party going and if so, the Rocky franchise is the ultimate movie marathon.

Since the film's debut in 1976, there have been several sequels released about the small-time boxer from Philadelphia and his determination to take on a heavyweight champion, and even spin-offs like the successful Creed trilogy – but the original is arguably the best.

Kick-Ass

One of the few coming-of-age films my boyfriend will actually watch – many others seem to agree with him, because it has an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes – Kick-Ass is a dark comedy that follows Dave Lizewski, an ordinary teenager turned somewhat superhero, after he vows to do something about the crime in town.

Dave needs some help along the way from fellow superheros Big Daddy, played by Nicolas Cage, and Hit-Girl, played by Chloë Grace Moretz. It's a good weekend watch – despite the somewhat brutal action movie scenes – that will keep the night's tempo high.

Annihilation

If you're a fan of Alex Garland then you've probably already heard of Annihilation. This adaptation of a series of books of the same name by Jeff VanderMeer, about a team of four women investigating an abandoned area where the world is behaving very strangle (and creepily), is an exhilarating watch.

It's also got a great re-watchable quality to it, even if you already know the ending, which is probably part of why it has an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score. Critics have called it "absorbing and hypnotic", with some going as far to say that it "is the best kind of sci-fi film" for challenging the genre.