7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more this weekend (September 22)

The last few weeks have been pretty lackluster when it comes to new movies and TV shows to enjoy, but this weekend sees several big-name franchises return to the streamable screen.

Leading the charge is Sex Education season 4 on Netflix, which is joined on the world’s best streaming service by new Spy Kids spin-off Spy Kids: Armageddon, starring Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez. The John Wick universe gets a new addition, too, in the form of The Continental on Peacock.

Below, you’ll find our pick of the best new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more this weekend.

Sex Education season 4 (Netflix)

Everyone’s favorite taboo-breaking Netlflix series, Sex Education, returns for its long-awaited fourth season this weekend.

The show’s third season concluded with Moordale cash-strapped and set to close, so it won’t come as a surprise to learn that this dilemma is the focus of Sex Education season 4. New episodes will also touch on Maeve's new life in America, as well as Jean’s discovery that her new baby daughter, Joy, may not be Jakob’s after all. Ouch.

Laurie Nunn's groundbreaking high school drama has been a feature of our best Netflix shows list since first airing in 2019, and we don’t expect Sex Education season 4 to buck that trend.

The Continental (Peacock)

Keanu Reeves’ tenure as gun-fu master John Wick came to a (presumed) end in John Wick: Chapter 4 , but the character’s legacy lives on in Peacock’s new spin-off series The Continental.

Set across a 72-hour period in the 1970s, this three-episode prequel charts the rise of Winston Scott (played here by Colin Woodell) from British socialite to New York manager of the titular assassins-only hotel chain. A younger version of Charon, the character portrayed by the late Lance Reddick in the main John Wick films, also features.

In our The Continental review , we said the series succeeds thanks to its “mostly charismatic cast, 70s-style crime-drama leanings, and true-to-form action.” However, with Reeves gone, we also found that The Continental misses that certain je ne sais quoi.

No One Will Save You (Hulu, Disney Plus)

Good horror movies are a rarity on streaming services these days, but Hulu’s new supernatural thriller No One Will Save You could prove an exception to the trend.

Starring Kaitlyn Dever, this 90-minute scare-fest centers on Brynn, a young woman who, while living alone, suddenly experiences a home invasion from extraterrestrial visitors.

Critics have described No One Will Save You – which is available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK – as a “nerve-fraying twist on home invasion horror,” suggesting it could be among this year’s best Hulu movies .

Spy Kids: Armageddon (Netflix)

The Spy Kids movies started out great, then got worse, then got terrible, but Netflix will be hoping that its latest family-friendly adventure, Spy Kids: Armageddon, can revive this once-beloved franchise.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis: When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.

Sure, that plot sounds a little bit like all four previous Spy Kids movies rolled into one, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Indeed, “Same formula, different family, still fun,” seems to be the critical consensus for Spy Kids: Armageddon, so it’s definitely one to watch with the kids this weekend.

Cassandro (Prime Video)

Oscar winning documentarian Roger Ross Williams makes his feature-film debut this weekend with Cassandro on Prime Video.

This “giddily entertaining and celebratory” biopic tells the inspiring true story of Saúl Armendáriz (Gael García Bernal), the flamboyant and powerful Mexican wrestler known to his fans Cassandro, or the "Liberace of lucha libre."

Cassandro received near-universal critical acclaim following its brief theatrical run, so this is definitely one to add to our best Prime Video movies list soon.

Still Up (Apple TV Plus)

If you’re after something a little lighter this weekend, Apple TV Plus’ new rom-com series, Still Up, is now available to stream.

This eight-episode show follows insomniac best friends Lisa (Antonia Thomas) and Danny (Craig Roberts), whose relationship deepens as they navigate the small hours together.

Critics have described Still Up as a “romcom without the rollicking, rollercoaster vibe [that] the word usually implies,” which suggests it could make for a nice change of pace. The series’ first three episodes are available now, with its remaining five entries due to arrive weekly every Friday through October 27.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal season 2 (Netflix)

This week’s documentary pick is the second season of Netflix’s true-crime series, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.

In March 2023, Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. Across three new episodes, Murdaugh Murders season 2 delves deeper into the events of that deadly night, featuring first-hand accounts from those who were there in the days leading up to and following the murders.

