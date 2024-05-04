While it’s great that Hulu has brought in another wave of new Hulu movies in May 2024, you should know by now that other movies and shows leave in order to make room for new ones.

Many of the titles leaving this month have run their course on the service after only being added in April, meaning that movies like The Big Lebowski (1998) and the Ocean’s series are set to leave.

Even though it’s always disappointing to see some of your favorite titles leave the best streaming services, it’s good to see that Hulu is determined to give you something fresh each time around. But to ensure you don’t miss anything, here’s a complete list of all the movies and shows leaving Hulu in May.

Everything leaving Hulu in May 2024

Leaving on May 7

War Dogs

Leaving on May 11

The Last Unicorn

Leaving on May 13

Empire of Light

Leaving on May 14

The Brass Teapot

The Cleaner

Dior and I

Dramarama

Elena Undone

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room

The Etruscan Smile

Hurricane Bianca

One Last Thing...

Pit Stop

Sordid Lives

We The Animals

Leaving on May 15

The Fabulous Filipino Brothers

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

The Tiger Rising

Leaving on May 16

Under the Eiffel Tower

Leaving on May 18

Sophie's Choice

Leaving on May 25

How to Please a Woman

Leaving on May 30

Elvis

Leaving on May 31

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Ali

Bad Teacher

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Bend It Like Beckham

The Big Lebowski

Blockers

Dangerous Beauty

The Descendants

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Don't Worry Darling

Dune

Drive Angry 3D

Epic

Ever After

Firehouse Dog

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Huntsman: Winter's War

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kingdom Come

L.A. Confidential

The Little Hours

Life of Pi

Masterminds

Melancholia

Night School

No Good Deed

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Salt

Scarface

Sexy Beast

Shark Tale

Street Kings

Taken

Takers

Thank You for Smoking

Thirteen

The Tree of Life

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail

A Walk in the Woods

The Upside

Win Win

The Wrestler

21 & Over