Everything leaving Hulu in May 2024
Sport and crime are due for departure
While it’s great that Hulu has brought in another wave of new Hulu movies in May 2024, you should know by now that other movies and shows leave in order to make room for new ones.
Many of the titles leaving this month have run their course on the service after only being added in April, meaning that movies like The Big Lebowski (1998) and the Ocean’s series are set to leave.
Even though it’s always disappointing to see some of your favorite titles leave the best streaming services, it’s good to see that Hulu is determined to give you something fresh each time around. But to ensure you don’t miss anything, here’s a complete list of all the movies and shows leaving Hulu in May.
Everything leaving Hulu in May 2024
Leaving on May 7
War Dogs
Leaving on May 11
The Last Unicorn
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Leaving on May 13
Empire of Light
Leaving on May 14
The Brass Teapot
The Cleaner
Dior and I
Dramarama
Elena Undone
Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room
The Etruscan Smile
Hurricane Bianca
One Last Thing...
Pit Stop
Sordid Lives
We The Animals
Leaving on May 15
The Fabulous Filipino Brothers
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
The Tiger Rising
Leaving on May 16
Under the Eiffel Tower
Leaving on May 18
Sophie's Choice
Leaving on May 25
How to Please a Woman
Leaving on May 30
Elvis
Leaving on May 31
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Ali
Bad Teacher
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Bend It Like Beckham
The Big Lebowski
Blockers
Dangerous Beauty
The Descendants
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Don't Worry Darling
Dune
Drive Angry 3D
Epic
Ever After
Firehouse Dog
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Huntsman: Winter's War
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Kingdom Come
L.A. Confidential
The Little Hours
Life of Pi
Masterminds
Melancholia
Night School
No Good Deed
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Salt
Scarface
Sexy Beast
Shark Tale
Street Kings
Taken
Takers
Thank You for Smoking
Thirteen
The Tree of Life
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail
A Walk in the Woods
The Upside
Win Win
The Wrestler
21 & Over
You might also like
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.