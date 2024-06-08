Don't miss these 4 movies leaving Hulu in June 2024 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Have you seen our roundup of everything new on Hulu in June 2024? If so, then you'll likely already be aware of all the great new horror movies set to join the platform but there are also some iconic action and romance films being booted off.
Although everything leaving Hulu in June 2024 makes for a short list this month, there are four movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that you won't want to miss. Each of these movies stand out in their respective genres, and if you're looking for a music documentary or emotive drama to sink into this month, these are definitely ones to catch.
Cloudburst (2011)
RT score: 100%
Director: Thom Fitzgerald
Runtime: 93 minutes
Age rating: N/A
Leaving on: June 1
In 2010, Thom Fitzgerald wrote a play called Cloudburst and adapted it into a movie with the same name a year later. His comedy-drama stars actresses Olympia Dukakis as Stella, and Best Supporting Actress winner Brenda Fricker as Dot, a lesbian couple who escape a nursing home to get married in Nova Scotia. In a Thelma and Louise-style adventure, they hit the road, picking up a young male hitchhiker on the way who is trying to get home to visit his dying mother.
The Wrecking Crew (2008)
RT score: 95%
Director: Denny Tedesco
Runtime: 102 minutes
Age rating: PG
Leaving on: June 14
The only documentary in our list covers the journey of The Wrecking Crew, a collective of LA-based musicians who were hired for recording sessions in the '60s and '70s. Directed by the son of Tommy Tedesco, The Wrecking Crew's resident drummer, this music documentary uncovers the talents that were used to produce instrumentals for the biggest artists at the time, including Frank Sinatra and The Beach Boys.
Wildhood (2021)
RT score: 100%
Director: Bretten Hannam
Runtime: 99 minutes
Age rating: PG-13
Leaving on: June 23
This is the second LGBTQ+ drama on our watch list, which – like the first entry Cloudburst – also has an incredible score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Set in a rural east coast trailer park, brothers Link (Phillip Lewitski) and Travis (Avery Winters-Anthony) live with their abusive father who has been hiding the truth about their birth mother. When the boys find out that she could still be alive, they flee home for a better life. On their journey, they reconnect with their indigenous roots and an unexpected romance blossoms for Link.
Die Hard (1988)
RT score: 94%
Director: John McTiernan
Runtime: 131 minutes
Age rating: R
Leaving on: June 30
Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? While it's certainly set during the festive period, it's not your typical joyous affair. It's safe to say that the debate continues, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until the end of the year to find out. Action man Bruce Willis is John McClane, a New York City police officer who visits his estranged wife on Christmas Eve. When he attends his wife's work party, the night is interrupted by a terrorist group who take over the entire building. McClane learns that no one is able to save everyone from the threat of the terrorists, so he takes matters into his own hands.
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.