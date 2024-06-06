How to watch Becoming Karl Lagerfeld online from anywhere

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is a six-part French TV show following the rise of, yes, you guessed it, fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in the 1970s. Starring Daniel Brühl in the titular role, all episodes will land on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus elsewhere. Find out exactly how to watch Becoming Karl Lagerfeld online for free in the US with a Hulu 30-day free trial.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Friday, June 7 US streaming: Hulu ROW streaming: Disney Plus

Charting the designer's rise to fame, Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is set in the 1970s before Lagerfeld joined Chanel in 1982 and became one of the most well-known names in high-end fashion. Although he's the mind behind the interlocking "CC" monogram and Chanel's revamped ready-to-wear collections, the events of the show precede this, delving into his time at Chloé and Fendi when he was still a relative nobody in the industry.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld will focus on 38-year-old Lagerfeld (Brühl) when he first meets Jacques de Bascher, portrayed by Théodore Pellerin, a man Lagerfeld denied having an intimate relationship with, though their 18 years together is often reported.

Meeting the dandy unlocks a fierce competitor in Lagerfeld, who decides to go up against his friend and haute couture phenomenon Yves Saint Laurent and YSL's co-founder, Pierre Bergé. Set at a turning point in Lagerfeld's career, Becoming Karl Lagerfeld promises to be a glamorous, extravagant and passionate picture of the "fashion Kaiser".

Also starring Arnaud Valois as Yves Saint Laurent and Alex Lutz as Bergé, read on for details of how to watch Becoming Karl Lagerfeld online where you are, including an option to subscribe to the Disney Plus bundle, the best deal for US viewers.

Watch Becoming Karl Lagerfeld in the US

All six episodes of Becoming Karl Lagerfeld will drop on Hulu in the US on Friday, June 7.

Watch Becoming Karl Lagerfeld with the Disney Bundle

Watch Becoming Karl Lagerfeld | Disney Bundle

There are a number of Disney Plus bundle packages to choose from, starting from $9.99 a month for Duo Basic, which gets you Disney Plus and Hulu with ads. You can also upgrade to the Trio Basic or Premium plan to throw in ESPN Plus, starting from $14.99 a month.

Watch Becoming Karl Lagerfeld worldwide

How to watch Becoming Karl Lagerfeld online in UK, Canada, Australia and worldwide

Those in the UK, Canada, Australia, and elsewhere else won't have to wait to watch Becoming Karl Lagerfeld. The six part series will drop on Disney Plus in markets outside of the United States on Friday, June 7.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld trailer, cast and release schedule

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld cast

Daniel Brühl as Karl Lagerfeld

Théodore Pellerin as Jacques de Bascher

Arnaud Valois as Yves Saint Laurent

Alex Lutz as Pierre Bergé

Agnès Jaoui as Gaby Aghion

Sunnyi Melles as Marlene Dietrich

Théodora Breux as Anita Briey

Jeanne Damas as Paloma Picasso

Claire Laffut as Loulou de la Falaise

Paul Spera as Andy Warhol

Carmen Giardina as Anna Piaggi

Féodor Atkine as Antony de Bascher

Caroline Archambault as Armelle de Bascher

Victoire Du Bois as Anne de Bascher

Lisa Kreuzer as Elisabeth Lagerfeld

Anouk Féral as Rosemarie Le Gallais

Julia Faure as Francine Crescent

Clara Bretheau as Diane de Beauvau-Craon

Geoffrey Carlassare as Geoffrey le majordome

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld release schedule

All sox episodes of Becoming Karl Lagerfeld will be released at the same time on Friday, June 7, 2024.