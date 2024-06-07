There seems to be a scary theme with everything new on Hulu in June 2024 – what with the modern classic It Follows and six movies from the Saw franchise being added to the streamer this month. But before you get stuck into all of this month's new entries, make sure to check out what's set to be kicked off the platform.

This month, Hulu's leaving list is quite a sparse one, too, which means that there'll still be loads of great options left in its catalog. But there are a few titles that you may want to catch before they're gone – and I'm talking to you, action fanatics and romance lovers.

With DC movies The Batman (2022) and Joker (2019) set to leave the platform along with romances Two Lovers (2008) and Just Friends (2018), you just have a few more weeks to squeeze them into your movie nights. As for other titles, here's the full list of everything leaving Hulu in June 2024.

Everything leaving Hulu in June 2024

Leaving on June 1

Cloudburst

Just Friends



Leaving on June 5

The Secret Garden



Leaving on June 8

The Dog Knight



Leaving on June 12

The Free Fall (2021)



Leaving on June 14

The Burning Plain

Europa Report

Frontera

The Good Doctor

I Melt With You

Two Lovers

World’s Greatest Dad

The Wrecking Crew



Leaving on June 15

Chevalier



Leaving on June 22

The Meg



Leaving on June 23

The Accursed

Between Me and My Mind

Queens of Pain

Wildhood



Leaving on June 30

A Good Day To Die Hard

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

The Batman

Big Daddy

The Bounty Hunter

The Chronicles of Riddick

Come See The Paradise

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With A Vengeance

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,

Good Boys

Joker

Live Free Or Die Hard

The Mask

Ocean’s 8

The Rundown,

Skyline

Taken 3

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion,

300

