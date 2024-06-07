Everything leaving Hulu in June 2024
Farewell, Arthur Fleck
There seems to be a scary theme with everything new on Hulu in June 2024 – what with the modern classic It Follows and six movies from the Saw franchise being added to the streamer this month. But before you get stuck into all of this month's new entries, make sure to check out what's set to be kicked off the platform.
This month, Hulu's leaving list is quite a sparse one, too, which means that there'll still be loads of great options left in its catalog. But there are a few titles that you may want to catch before they're gone – and I'm talking to you, action fanatics and romance lovers.
With DC movies The Batman (2022) and Joker (2019) set to leave the platform along with romances Two Lovers (2008) and Just Friends (2018), you just have a few more weeks to squeeze them into your movie nights. As for other titles, here's the full list of everything leaving Hulu in June 2024.
Everything leaving Hulu in June 2024
Leaving on June 1
Cloudburst
Just Friends
Leaving on June 5
The Secret Garden
Leaving on June 8
The Dog Knight
Leaving on June 12
The Free Fall (2021)
Leaving on June 14
The Burning Plain
Europa Report
Frontera
The Good Doctor
I Melt With You
Two Lovers
World’s Greatest Dad
The Wrecking Crew
Leaving on June 15
Chevalier
Leaving on June 22
The Meg
Leaving on June 23
The Accursed
Between Me and My Mind
Queens of Pain
Wildhood
Leaving on June 30
A Good Day To Die Hard
Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
The Batman
Big Daddy
The Bounty Hunter
The Chronicles of Riddick
Come See The Paradise
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With A Vengeance
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,
Good Boys
Joker
Live Free Or Die Hard
The Mask
Ocean’s 8
The Rundown,
Skyline
Taken 3
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion,
300
