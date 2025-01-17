How to watch the FireAid benefit concert on Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, Max and more

The huge FireAid concert taking place later this month on January 30 to raise money for victims of the LA wildfires will be streaming almost everywhere.

According to Bloomberg, while the deals haven't yet been signed, the event organizers have been talking to all the key streamers including Netflix, Prime Video, Walt Disney, Paramount, Comcast and more about live-streaming the event.

The streaming won't always be on the best streaming services; for example Netflix will be streaming the event on its YouTube channel. But given the number of partners already announced and the news that there are more to come, it's safe to say you'll be able to watch the show wherever you are.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Thursday, Jan 30 US stream: Apple Music | Apple TV | Max | iHeartRadio | KTLA Plus | Netflix/Tudum | Paramount Plus | Prime Video | Amazon Music on Twitch | SiriusXM | Spotify | Soundcloud | Veeps | YouTube Watch free: as above

And what shows they promise to be. Despite the short notice the organizers – music mogul Irving Azoff and the tech billionaire and former Microsoft executive Steve Ballmer – have persuaded many of their musical friends to turn out for LA.

There are still many more names to be announced but the roster so far includes Billie Eilish and Finneas, P!nk, Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Dave Matthews & John Mayer, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Stephen Stills and Tate McCrae. There are also rumours that some big rock bands are going to be making an appearance too.

One of the benefits of streaming rather than traditional TV is that, as Bloomberg says, the streams won't be "limited by the programming schedules of traditional TV networks".

(Image credit: Fire Aid LA)

Can I watch FireAid benefit concert 2025 for free? As far as we can tell so far, the streams will be free, because the organizers want as many people as possible to tune in – and for those people to then donate money. Instead of being charged to view the show, viewers will be asked to donate during the broadcast. That makes sense: instead of charging admission, encouraging people to donate is likely to persuade them to donate more than the admission price would have been.

How to watch FireAid benefit concert 2025 live stream in the US

So far the official announcements say that FireAid will be broadcast by select AMC Theatres, Apple Music and the Apple TV App, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA Plus, Netflix, Paramount Plus, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube.

How to watch FireAid benefit concert 2025 live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

We can't think of any reason why the likes of Apple, Netflix or YouTube might want to leave the UK out of this one: the more people watching around the world, the more people are donating and the more Angelenos are going to be helped. It's very unlikely that there won't be a way of streaming FireAid in the UK, but details haven't yet been announced.

How to watch FireAid benefit concert 2025 live stream in Australia

As with the UK, we don't yet know if the big streamers will choose not to stream the concerts to Australia; it seems very unlikely that they wouldn't want Australians to join in. We'd definitely expect YouTube and other global streamers to give Australian viewers an enthusiastic welcome.