How to watch Hamburg Cyclassics: live stream 2023 cycling free online from anywhere

Watch a Hamburg Cyclassics 2023 live stream

You can watch FREE coverage of the 2023 Hamburg Cyclassics on Das Erste in Germany, either on TV or online. Travelling away from home? Use our favourite cycling VPN to watch from anywhere. Full details of how to watch the Hamburg Cyclassics below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, August 20 Start time: 11.10am CEST (local) / 10.10am BST / 5.10am ET / 2.10am PT / 7.10pm AEST FREE live stream: Das Erste (GER) Live stream: GCN+, Discovery+, Eurosport (UK) | GCN+ (US, CA, AU) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Hamburg Cyclassics 2023 preview

As the second of just two German events on the 2023 UCI World Tour, the Hamburg Cyclassics is a major occasion for the Tor zur Welt, which invariably pulls out all the stops by staging a series of mass-participation amateur rides ahead of the 205.4km elite race.

The going is largely flat, which lends itself to a delightfully frantic bunch sprint down Mönckebergstraße, Hamburg's main shopping hub, to the finish line. But who will have the title in the bag?

More than a decade on from his 2012 triumph, Arnaud Demare (Arkéa–Samsic) is being hotly tipped to become just the third ever Hamburg Cyclassics multiple champion, while Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) and Tim Merlier (Soudal–Quick-Step) are also expected to challenge for honours.

The obstacle that will prove decisive is the Waseberg, which the riders will have to navigate not once, not twice, but three times in total. The 700m climb has an average gradient just shy of 10% and peaks at 16%, and it makes it first appearance with 61km to go, its second with 23km remaining, and its last with 15km of racing left.

Here's how to watch a 2023 Hamburg Cyclassics live stream online from anywhere.

Watch a free Hamburg Cyclassics live stream

Das Erste is serving up FREE Hamburg Cyclassics coverage in Germany, so cycling fans can tune into the action without paying a penny. A Hamburg Cyclassics live stream will be available via both the ARD website and the Sportschau website. Even better, you don't even need to create an account to live stream the action. Just bear in mind that while the main race gets underway at 11.10am CEST on Sunday morning, coverage kicks in at 1.50pm. If you're away from Germany, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to watch a free Hamburg Cyclassics live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch a Hamburg Cyclassics live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad and discover that your usual cycling stream is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Hamburg Cyclassics 2023 anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Hamburg Cyclassics 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Germany' for Das Erste.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Das Erste for Germans abroad.

How to watch Hamburg Cyclassics: live stream in the UK

Cycling fans can watch the 2023 Hamburg Cyclassics on Discovery+, Eurosport and GCN+ in the UK. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. A GCN+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of many cycling events throughout the year. The main Hamburg Cyclassics race begins at 10.10am BST on Sunday morning. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Hamburg Cyclassics: live stream cycling in the US without cable

Cycling fans in the US can live stream the Hamburg Cyclassics with a GCN+ subscription, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. Just be warned that the main race starts at 5.10am ET / 2.10am PT in the early hours of Sunday morning. If you're currently out of the US but want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

Can't-miss sport: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Hamburg Cyclassics 2023 in Canada

Viewers in Canada can also watch the Hamburg Cyclassics live via GCN+, which costs US$8.99/month or US$49.99 annually. But you'll need to prepare to lose plenty of sleep, as the main Hamburg Cyclassics race is scheduled to begin at 5.10am ET / 2.10am PT in the small hours of Sunday morning. Not in Canada to catch that GCN+ stream? You can use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch Hamburg Cyclassics 2023: live stream in Australia