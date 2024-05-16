World Para Athletics Championships 2024 live stream: how to watch Kobe games free online

Only one year on from a brilliant games in Paris, the planet's elite para athletes are competing for the gold once again at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan. With nine days of events to enjoy, we'll explain how to watch World Para Athletics Championships live streams from anywhere and for free.

Originally planned to take place in 2022 before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the schedules, over 1,000 athletes from 104 countries will assemble in Japan to go for glory.

And while 168 new champions will be crowned at the Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium between May 17 and 25, it's hard not to think of the event as a bit of a dress rehearsal for the Summer Paralympics that's due to take place later in the year.

But, for now, it's all eyes on the Land of the Rising Sun, where the hosts' Tomoki Sato is shooting for a fourth consecutive men’s 1500m T52 title. Other stars to watch out for are Germany's Markus Rehm, who has dominated the men's Long Jump T64 for over a decade; Cuba's Omara Durand, who is the reigning women's champion in the 100m, 200m and 400m T12 sprints; and Team GB's wheelchair sports superstar Hannah Cockroft, looking to add to her tally of 12 World Championship golds.

Ready to be awed all over again by these superb sport stars? Then follow our guide to watch 2024 World Para Athletics Championships live streams wherever you are.

How to watch World Para Athletics Championships 2024 for FREE

Daily live coverage from the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships will be shown on the Paralympics YouTube channel and World Para Athletics Facebook page.

The alternative, if you're in Australia, is to watch live streams on the free 9Now streaming service.

If you find that any of the above streams are blocked where you are, then you can still tune in abroad by using a VPN.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships but you find that the live streamed coverage has been blocked by the country or organization where you're currently located, then you could always use a VPN to access it. You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to live stream para athletics from anywhere:

How to watch World Para Athletics Championships around the world

How to watch World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in the US

With no other official World Para Athletics Championships broadcaster for 2024, US sports fans will can get their live coverage from the Paralympics YouTube channel and World Para Athletics Facebook page.

How to watch World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in Canada

It's the same situation in Canada as it is south of the border. While CBC usually picks up events like this, there is no sign of the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships on its listings. So you'll have to watch on the Paralympics YouTube channel or World Para Athletics Facebook page.

How to watch World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in the UK

The UK is another country that doesn't appear to be showing this year's World Para Athletics Championships on any of its linear TV channels or domestic streaming services. So, to watch the live coverage, head to Paralympics YouTube channel or World Para Athletics Facebook page.

How to watch World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in Australia

Although it won't be shown on TV Down Under, Australians can watch World Para Athletics Championships 2024 live streams online through the free 9Now streaming service, which is available through your PC and most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch the games on 9Now from abroad.

World Para Athletics Championships 2024 schedule and events – finals

(All dates local – Kobe, Japan)

