World Para Athletics Championships 2024 live stream: how to watch Kobe games free online

Only one year on from a brilliant games in Paris, the planet's elite para athletes are competing for the gold once again at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan. With nine days of events to enjoy, we'll explain how to watch World Para Athletics Championships live streams from anywhere and for free.
|Date: Friday, May 17 – Saturday, May 25
|FREE streams: Paaralympic Games YouTube channel | 9Now (AU)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
Originally planned to take place in 2022 before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the schedules, over 1,000 athletes from 104 countries will assemble in Japan to go for glory.
And while 168 new champions will be crowned at the Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium between May 17 and 25, it's hard not to think of the event as a bit of a dress rehearsal for the Summer Paralympics that's due to take place later in the year.
But, for now, it's all eyes on the Land of the Rising Sun, where the hosts' Tomoki Sato is shooting for a fourth consecutive men’s 1500m T52 title. Other stars to watch out for are Germany's Markus Rehm, who has dominated the men's Long Jump T64 for over a decade; Cuba's Omara Durand, who is the reigning women's champion in the 100m, 200m and 400m T12 sprints; and Team GB's wheelchair sports superstar Hannah Cockroft, looking to add to her tally of 12 World Championship golds.
Ready to be awed all over again by these superb sport stars? Then follow our guide to watch 2024 World Para Athletics Championships live streams wherever you are.
How to watch World Para Athletics Championships 2024 for FREE
Daily live coverage from the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships will be shown on the Paralympics YouTube channel and World Para Athletics Facebook page.
The alternative, if you're in Australia, is to watch live streams on the free 9Now streaming service.
If you find that any of the above streams are blocked where you are, then you can still tune in abroad by using a VPN.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships but you find that the live streamed coverage has been blocked by the country or organization where you're currently located, then you could always use a VPN to access it. You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to live stream para athletics from anywhere:
How to watch World Para Athletics Championships around the world
How to watch World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in the US
With no other official World Para Athletics Championships broadcaster for 2024, US sports fans will can get their live coverage from the Paralympics YouTube channel and World Para Athletics Facebook page.
How to watch World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in Canada
It's the same situation in Canada as it is south of the border. While CBC usually picks up events like this, there is no sign of the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships on its listings. So you'll have to watch on the Paralympics YouTube channel or World Para Athletics Facebook page.
How to watch World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in the UK
The UK is another country that doesn't appear to be showing this year's World Para Athletics Championships on any of its linear TV channels or domestic streaming services. So, to watch the live coverage, head to Paralympics YouTube channel or World Para Athletics Facebook page.
How to watch World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in Australia
Although it won't be shown on TV Down Under, Australians can watch World Para Athletics Championships 2024 live streams online through the free 9Now streaming service, which is available through your PC and most smart devices.
Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch the games on 9Now from abroad.
World Para Athletics Championships 2024 schedule and events – finals
(All dates local – Kobe, Japan)
Day 1: Friday, May 17
- Opening ceremony
- Women's Discus Throw F55
- Women's Long Jump T20
- Men's 5000m T11
- Women's Shot Put F41
- Men's 100m T72
- Women's 100m T72
- Women's Club Throw F32
- Men's Long Jump T11
- Men's Shot Put F55
- Men's Shot Put F37
- Women's Javelin Throw F46
- Men's 100m T47
- Women's 400m T37
Day 2: Saturday, May 18
- Women's Discus Throw F57
- Women's Javelin Throw F13
- Women's 1500m T13
- Women's 1500m T11
- Men's Shot Put F12
- Women's Long Jump T37
- Women's 5000m T54
- Men's Javelin Throw F57
- Men's Long Jump T47
- Men's Club Throw F32
- Women's 100m T13
- Men's 100m T12
- Men's High Jump T64
- Men's 100m T37
- Men's 100m T38
- Women's Shot Put F37
- Men's 5000m T54
- Men's 5000m T13
Day 3: Sunday, May 19
- Women's Long Jump T12
- Men's Shot Put F53
- Men's Shot Put F40
- Women's Discus Throw F64
- Men's 400m T36
- Men's 400m T11
- Women's Javelin Throw F3
- Women's 800m T53
- Women's 800m T54
- Men's Discus Throw F52
- Men's 400m T34
- Women's 400m T11
- Men's High Jump T47
- Men's Long Jump T63
- Women's Shot Put F20
- Men's 400m T53
- Women's 100m T47
- Women's 100m T38
- Women's 200m T35
Day 4: Monday, May 20
- Men's Discus Throw F56
- Women's Shot Put F54
- Men's 1500m T11
- Men's Long Jump T12
- Men's Shot Put F41
- Women's 400m T20
- Men's 400m T54
- Women's Long Jump T64
- Women's Discus Throw F53
- Women's Shot Put F34
- Men's Shot Put F11
- Men's 100m T13
- Men's 200m T35
- Women's 200m T13
- Men's 200m T37
- Men's Javelin Throw F38
- Women's 100m T36
- Men's 100m T44
- Men's 100m T64
Day 5: Tuesday, May 21
- Women's Javelin Throw F56
- Men's Long Jump T13
- Men's 1500m T13
- Women's Club Throw F51
- Women's 100m T37
- Men's Shot Put F36
- Women's 1500m T54
- Women's Long Jump T38
- Men's Shot Put F20
- Men's Shot Put F32
- Men's 400m T52
- Women's 100m T34
- Men's 100m T34
- Men's Javelin Throw F64
- Women's 400m T12
- Men's High Jump T63
- Men's 400m T38
- Women's 100m T11
- Women's 100m T63
- Women's 100m T64
Day 6: Wednesday, May 22
- Men's Javelin Throw F34
- Women's Discus Throw F41
- Men's Long Jump T38
- Women's 400m T47
- Men's 400m T37
- Men's Shot Put F46
- Men's 1500m T54
- Women's Shot Put F32
- Men's Club Throw F51
- Women's 100m T53
- Women's 100m T54
- Women's Shot Put F46
- Men's 400m T47
- Men's Long Jump T64
- Men's 100m T53
- Women's 200m T38
- Women's 1500m T20
Day 7: Thursday, May 23
- Women's Shot Put F57
- Men's Long Jump T37
- Women's Shot Put F64
- Men's Discus Throw F11
- Women's Shot Put F35
- Men's 100m T36
- Women's Shot Put F33
- Men's Discus Throw F64
- Men's 100m T11
- Women's 100m T12
- Men's Shot Put F35
- Women's 200m T36
- Men's 400m T20
- Men's 400m T12
- Men's Javelin Throw F13
- Men's 400m T13
- Women's Long Jump T63
- Men's 800m T53
- Men's 100m T54
- Women's 400m T53
- Women's 400m T54
Day 8: Friday, May 24
- Men's Javelin Throw F54
- Women's Shot Put F12
- Men's 1500m T20
- Women's Javelin Throw F54
- Women's Long Jump T47
- Men's 100m T52
- Men's Shot Put F57
- Women's Discus Throw F11
- Women's Long Jump T11
- Men's 1500m T46
- Men's Shot Put F38
- Men's 100m T35
- Men's 100m T51
- Men's Javelin Throw F46
- Women's 800m T34
- Mixed Universal 4x100m Relay
Day 9: Saturday, May 25
- Men's Shot Put F34
- Men's Long Jump T20
- Men's Discus Throw F37
- Women's Shot Put F40
- Men's 1500m T52
- Men's Long Jump T36
- Men's 800m T34
- Women's Discus Throw F38
- Men's Shot Put F33
- Women's 200m T11
- Women's 200m T12
- Men's 200m T51
- Men's Shot Put F63
- Women's 200m T37
- Women's 200m T47
- Men's 1500m T38
- Men's 400m T62
- Women's 400m T13
- Men's Javelin Throw F41
- Women's 400m T38
- Men's 800m T54
- Women's 100m T35
- Men's 100m T63
- Women's 200m T64
- Men's 200m T64
