Women's World Cup 2023 live stream: how to watch for FREE online and on TV

You can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX in the UK. In the US, the Women's World Cup live stream is on Fox and Fox Sports. Soccer fans in Australia can tune in for free via 7Plus. You can use a VPN to unblock your local stream when travelling overseas. Full details on how to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 just below.

Women's World Cup 2023 preview

There is no bigger women's single-sport event than the Women's World Cup, to be hosted for the first time in Australia and New Zealand. Not only is the tournament as big as it gets for the women's game, there's an argument to suggest that women's football in general is the biggest growth sport in the planet right now. Played out over the course of a month from July 20 to August 20, the tournament will offer a summer festival of football, albeit one that will trouble the alarm clocks of fans in Europe and North America. No matter the early starts and late finishes, it's not to be missed.

Reigning champions the US will again go into the tournament as favourites. Among the most experienced teams in the competition, they still count on Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz with Portland Thorns' forward Sophia Smith bringing things up to date for the new generation. Since losing three on the spin last autumn, the USWNT have powered back to go on an eight-game winning run. They will, however, be among the oldest squads at the finals – when does experience become a hindrance over youthful energy.

Beaten finalists four years ago, the Netherlands are out for Group E revenge early doors. They may be without lethal Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema but the Dutch have the title-winning experience and talent to go deep again. The 2017 European champions will still count on midfield fulcrum Danielle van de Donk, PSG forward Lieke Martens and the excellent Jill Roord. Miedema's ACL injury is a big miss, but they could still go deep.

Another country with ACL problems are England. The reigning European champions are missing captain Leah Williamson and Ballon d'Or runner-up Beth Mead to the serious knee injuries, which could dent their hopes. They have a good group, with Rachel Daly in fine WSL form up front, Lucy Bronze ever-dependable at right-back and the supremely gifted Keira Walsh pulling the strings in midfield.

Co-hosts Australia recently ended the Lionesses' 30-game unbeaten run and will be determined to use home advantage to help them reach a first semi-final. Sam Kerr is her country's leading goalscoring of all time (male or female) and with Steph Catley and Alanna Kennedy provide the ballast for a strong squad.

Brazil and France, meanwhile, have been drawn in the same group which rivals the US-Dutch section as the most fascinating of the early tournament stages. The 37-year-old forward Marta is still going strong, with Arsenal's Rafaelle providing defensive reinforcement. Also, you can never write off the Germans, two-time former winners. Captain Alexandra Popp still knows where the goal is, with Lea Schuller possessing a fearsome goalscoring record, too.

This is the biggest women's single-sport event in the world and not to be missed, and you can follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Women's World Cup 2023 live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch the tournament for FREE in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Women's World Cup 2023 live stream: watch FA Cup for FREE in the UK

The BBC shares live broadcast duties with ITV for the Women's World Cup 2023 in the UK. Keep an eye out for the schedule to catch the games that are on BBC One, Two or the iPlayer. Be warned, though, kick-off times vary between 2am BST and 11.30am BST depending on the round and fixture. It's a case of pick your poison for football fans in the UK. You can watch a Women's World Cup 2023 live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Currently travelling overseas? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

ITV shares live broadcast duties with the BBC for the Women's World Cup 2023 in the UK. Keep an eye out for which games will be on ITV channels or streamed online via ITVX. Check the schedules and head online to live stream FREE on ITVX. Be warned, though, kick-off times vary between 2am BST and 11.30am BST depending on the round and fixture. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this 30-day ExpressVPN risk-free trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream the Women's World Cup 2023 in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream the Women's World Cup 2023 from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Women's World Cup 2023: live stream in the US without cable

The Women's World Cup 2023 is being televised by Fox. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream the tournament directly through the Fox website. Kick-off times vary from 9pm EDT / 6pm PDT to 6.30am EDT / 3.30am PDT. How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 without cable Sling TV is an obvious first port of call. Its Blue plan offers local Fox channels in most major markets, as well as 30+ additional channels. It normally costs $40 per month but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. You won't get Fox on Sling everywhere, so you might want to try FuboTV. FuboTV is a more fully featured cable replacement service that includes Fox and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. It's also one of the few places where you can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 in 4K, and there might be a FuboTV coupon code available. If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023: live stream in Australia

The Women's World Cup 2023 is FREE to watch in Australia, thanks to Channel 7. Kick-off times vary from 11am AEST to 8.30pm AEST. To watch a free Women's World Cup 2023 live stream, you'll need to create an account on Seven's companion 7Plus streaming service. Just input your name, ZIP code and email address. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our favourite VPN and watch the coverage from another country.



Footie fans in Australia can also watch the Women's World Cup 2023 on Optus Sport. Fans can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU $24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month.

Women's World Cup 2023 live stream: how to watch soccer in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 on TSN. Kick-off times vary from 9pm EDT / 6pm PDT to 6.30am EDT / 3.30am PDT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Women's World Cup 2023 live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Women's World Cup 2023 live stream in New Zealand

The Women's World Cup 2023 is FREE to watch in New Zealand, thanks to Prime. Kick-off times vary from 1pm NZST to 10.30pm NZST. To watch a free Women's World Cup 2023 live stream, you'll need to create an account on the website. Just input your name, ZIP code and email address.