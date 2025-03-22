How to watch This City Is Ours online – stream Sean Bean crime drama from anywhere

How to watch This City Is Ours

The City is Ours – starring Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) – is being hailed as 'Liverpool's answer to the Sopranos'. The British crime drama tells the story of a cocaine turf war that erupts when a kingpin tries to leave his gang behind. Fancy it? Here's how to watch This City Is Ours online for free – from Sunday, March 23.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Sunday, March 23 at 9pm GMT TV Channel: BBC One Watch free: on BBC iPlayer (free with TV license) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

A gripping BBC crime drama follows the life of Michael (Nelson) a lifelong criminal who falls in love for the first time and begins to envisage a life away from the underworld and his soon-to-retire boss, Ronnie (Bean).

As the gang falls apart and a drug shipment goes missing, Michael finds his kingdom under attack and realises that it's time to choose between his past and his future. What will he do?

Below our quick guide explains how to watch This City Is Ours from anywhere in the world. We also have a Q&A interview with Sean Bean for you, plus details of when episodes of This City Is Ours will drop, plus any international streams.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch This City Is Ours but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch This City Is Ours from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can you watch This City Is Ours in the USA?

At the time of writing, any plans to make This City Is Ours available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch This City Is Ours on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Watch and stream This City Is Ours in the UK

You can watch This City Is Ours for FREE in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with a valid TV licence. All episodes of The City is Ours launch on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday 23 March, with the series beginning its weekly 9pm BBC One transmission that night. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch This City Is Ours for free.

Can you watch This City Is Ours in Canada?

As with the US, there's no word as to when or if This City Is Ours will air in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch This City Is Ours in Australia?

Any plans to make This City Is Ours available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch This City Is Ours on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Q&A interview with Sean Bean (Ronnie)

(Image credit: BBC)

What was the experience of filming This City is Ours like for you?

"It was one of the most enjoyable series I have been involved with, and I know people say that at the end of working on a particular project, but I can genuinely say I personally did not want it to end. I walked away from the set really upset. I remember feeling this genuine sense of loss, but obviously I had a sense of great satisfaction because this was mould-breaking television.

"I’m convinced it will become a classic piece of drama. It is very well written and structured, everything you see in episode one resonates in the whole series through to episode eight. All the characters are so well defined it was a joy to work on and be a part of."

Many of the cast had worked together before filming. Was this a major plus factor from day one for you?

"There was great camaraderie, individually and collectively. I have been fortunate to work with some of the lads before, and (writer) Stephen Butchard is someone I hugely respect and admire.

"I can promise fans of crime dramas that this series takes it to another level. That is what appealed to me when I first read the scripts. By page nine I knew I wanted to be Ronnie. He is someone eyeing up retirement, just as a rival gang organisation are preparing to attack.

"This is a story about a family on the verge of being destroyed by ambition, pride and greed. There has not been anything like it before and I’m very pleased that I have been a part of it. I want it to have a long future - everyone involved in it deserves success."

There was another star you want to pay tribute to - an old friend of sorts?

"Liverpool, the city itself, is always a joy to visit and work in. It is a special place and has been good to me and it has a special place in my heart. The people welcome you with open arms and that makes things so much easier for any production crew. They are respectful that you have a job to do and let you get on with it.

"They are proud to have you in their city, using their home as a location is recognition of its appeal. They are also grateful that the city’s economy benefits from being one of the most used places to film.

"The city looks brilliant on film, from the waterfront to Chinatown, and across to the Wirral, where Ronnie lives. This City is Ours is a great title in many ways because it is defiant and triumphant."