How to watch The Bachelor 2025 online from anywhere and for FREE
Grant Ellis returns as The Bachelor in season 29
Watch The Bachelor 2025 online
The Bachelor is back in 2025 for a 29th season filled with exotic dates, roses and broken hearts – and US viewers can tune into The Bachelor live on ABC or via Sling TV. Read on for how to watch The Bachelor season 29 online from anywhere with a VPN.
|Release date: Monday, January 27
|TV channel: ABC
|FREE stream: CTV (CA, after broadcast)
|Stream: ABC website / Sling TV / Hulu (7-day trial) (US)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
By this stage we all know the format: the Bachelor goes on various dates with a group of 25 women hoping to be his match. The leading man awards roses to those with whom he feels a spark. Over time, the hopeful ladies are whittled down to just a single remaining rose.
This season is centred on 30-year-old Grant Ellis, who viewers have already met back in season 21 of The Bachelorette. According to ABC, Ellis is “a self-proclaimed mama’s boy” from New Jersey. It’s the first time that one of the men has gone from appearing in The Bachelorette to starring in a season themselves. Jesse Palmer is on hosting duties. Amongst those vying for Ellis’s affection are Allyshiya, the longest-reigning Miss California and Rose, an aptly-named nurse.
Below we have all the information on where to watch The Bachelor 2025 online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.
How to watch The Bachelor 2025 online in the US
In the US, The Bachelor season 29 is airing on ABC on TV at 8pm ET/PT on Mondays from January 27.
No cable? You can also watch ABC via Sling TV (select markets) and catch episodes the next day on Hulu (7-day FREE trial).
Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch The Bachelor from abroad – more details below.
Watch The Bachelor 2025 with Sling TV: $10 off deal
As well as ABC, OTT service Sling TV also includes more than 40 channels in its Sling Blue package (some only in selected markets).
Sling Blue usually costs from $46 per month, but you can get $10 off your first month right now. You can also watch ABC on Sling Orange which also starts at $46 per month.
Note that ABC is only available in select markets – be sure to check before you sign up.
How to watch The Bachelor 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN
If you’re traveling abroad when The Bachelor season 29 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use one of the best VPNs to watch The Bachelor from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price from $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch The Bachelor 2025 online in Canada for FREE
Canadian viewers can watch weekly episodes ofThe Bachelor season 29 on CTV from Monday, January 27 at 8pm ET/PT.
Episodes will also be available to stream FOR FREE on the network’s on-demand platform after airing.
US viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch The Bachelor no matter where you are.
Can I watch The Bachelor 2025 online in the UK?
Unfortunately, season 29 of The Bachelor does not currently have a home in the UK. That's after the franchise was pulled from Hayu, where you used to be able to catch it all.
US viewer currently in the UK? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch The Bachelor no matter where you are
Can I watch The Bachelor 2025 online in Australia?
Unfortunately, it's the same story Down Under as in the UK. The Bachelor is not currently set to stream in Australia after being pulled from Hayu.
US viewer currently in Australia? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch The Bachelor no matter where you are
Can I watch The Bachelor season 29 for free?
Yes! In Canada, you can watch The Bachelor season 29 episodes on CTV.ca for free after they are broadcast.
Viewers can also use Hulu's 7-day free trial or watch on Fubo with the OTT provider's 7-day free trial to watch at least the first episode for free.
The Bachelor 2025 trailer
The Bachelor 2025 cast
- Alexe Godin, 27, Néguac, New Brunswick
- Alli Jo Hinkes, 30, Freehold, New Jersey
- Allyshia Gupta, 29, Wesley Chapel, Florida
- Bailey Brown, 27, Atlanta, Georgia
- Beverly Ortega, 30, Howard Beach, New York
- Carolina Quixano, 28, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
- Chloie Costello, 27, Mission Hills, Kansas
- Christina Smith, 26, Kindred, North Dakota
- Dina Lupancu, 31, Willowbrook, Illinois
- Ella Del Rosario, 25, Los Angeles, California
- J’Nae Squires-Horton, 28, Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Juliana Pasquarosa, 28, Newton, Massachusetts
- Kelsey Curtis, 26, Clarksville, Maryland
- Kyleigh Henrich, 26, Glen Rose, Texas
- Litia Garr, 31, Soda Springs, Idaho
- Natalie Phillips, 25, Seattle, Washington
- Neicey Baxter, 32, Blythewood, South Carolina
- Parisa Shifteh, 29, Birmingham, Michigan
- Radhika Gupta, 28, Floral Park, New York
- Rebekah Garrett, 31, Dallas, Texas
- Rose Sombke, 27, Rockford, Illinois
- Sarafiena Watkins, 29, Cos Cob, Connecticut
- Savannah Quinn, 27, Charlottesville, Virginia
- Vicky Nyamuswa, 28, Henderson, Nevada
- Zoe McGrady, 27, Chester, Virginia
The Bachelor 2025 episode guide
Season 29 of The Bachelor is expected to include 10 new episodes, as per the schedule below:
- Episode 1: Monday, January 27
- Episode 2: Monday, February 3
- Episode 3: Monday, February 10
- Episode 4: Monday, February 17
- Episode 5: Monday, February 24
- Episode 6: Monday, March 3
- Episode 7: Monday, March 10
- Episode 8: Monday, March 17
- Episode 9: Monday, March 24
- Episode 10: Monday, March 31
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
