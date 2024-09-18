How to watch 'The Golden Bachelorette' season 1 online from anywhere

Watch The Golden Bachelorette online

They say that good things come to those who wait, and as the first ever Golden Bachelorette, enchanting 61-year-old Joan Vassos has the pick of a very promising litter. The Golden Bachelorette season 1 airs on ABC in the U.S. — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Tuesday, September 17 TV channel: ABC Stream: Sling TV (US) | Hulu (US) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Her 24 suitors run the gamut from rancher David to girl dad Keith, from chiropractor Bob to retired bank CEO Michael, but one thing they all appear to have in common is not just a twinkle in their eye, but straight up swagger.

60 is the new 40, according to sales manager Jordan, and if you're not immediately convinced, just take a look at these guys. "Hopeful romantic" Jonathan, a shipping consultant, is the kind of guy who'd give everyone from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" sleepless nights, while certified adrenaline junkie and salon owner Pascal looks like trouble.

Read on as we explain how to watch The Golden Bachelorette season 1 online and from anywhere.

Love TV? Sign up to the How To Watch weekly email

Watch The Golden Bachelorette online in the US

The Golden Bachelorette premieres on Wednesday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. No cable? Sling TV offers ABC in selected locations. Other options include Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Sling TV is among the best value cable replacements, costing from just $40/month and half price for your first month. Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu (30-day FREE trial).

How to watch The Golden Bachelorette from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when The Golden Bachelorette airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Golden Bachelorette from anywhere.

How to watch The Golden Bachelorette online in Canada

Canadians can watch The Golden Bachelorette at the same time as Americans on CityTV — that's at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesdays. US viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to watch your usual streaming service from abroad.

Can I watch The Golden Bachelorette online in the UK?

Hayu was previously the home of all things The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in the U.K., but the whole franchise was pulled from the streamer earlier in the year, and there's no word on when or if The Golden Bachelorette will hop across the pond.

Don't forget: U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting the U.K. can still access their usual streaming services with the help of NordVPN.

Can I watch The Golden Bachelorette S1 in Australia?

The franchise used to be hosted by Hayu, but is now up in the air, with no word on when or if The Golden Bachelorette season 1 will head Down Under.

For now, anybody currently abroad in Australia from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can I watch The Golden Bachelorette for free? Canadian viewers can watch The Golden Bachelorette season 1 for free with the Citytv 7-day free trial (via Amazon Prime Video). Meanwhile, US fans can watch episodes the day after they air with the Hulu 30-day free trial.

The Golden Bachelorette contestants

Bill Hernandez, 68 from Portland, Oregon

Bob Kilroy, 66 from Marina del Rey, California

Charles Chapple, 60 from Wichita, Kansas

Charles King, 62 from Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Charles Ling, 66 from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Christopher Stallworth, 64 from West Babylon, New York

Dan Roemer, 64 from Naples, Florida

David Huff, 68 from Austin, Texas

Gary Levingston, 65 from Palm Desert, California

Gil Ramirez, 60 from Mission Viejo, California

Gregg Lassen, 64 from Longboat Key, Florida

Guy Gansert, 66 from Reno, Nevada

Jack Lencioni, 68 from Schererville, Indiana

Jonathan Rone, 61 from Oakland, Iowa

Jordan Heller, 61 from Riverwoods, Illinois

Keith Gordon, 62 from Columbus, Indiana

Ken O'Brien, 60 from Peabody, Massachusetts

Kim Buike, 69 from Seattle, Washington

Mark Anderson, 57 from Leesville, Louisiana

Michael Stevens, 65 from Denver, North Carolina

Pablo Gonzalez-Juana, 63 from Cambridge, Maryland

Pascal Ibgui, 69 from Glencoe, Illinois

Ralph Johnson, 66 from Irvine, California

Thomas, 62 from New York City, New York