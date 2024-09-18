How to watch 'The Golden Bachelorette' season 1 online from anywhere
24 promising suitors vie for Joan Vassos' attentions
Watch The Golden Bachelorette online
They say that good things come to those who wait, and as the first ever Golden Bachelorette, enchanting 61-year-old Joan Vassos has the pick of a very promising litter. The Golden Bachelorette season 1 airs on ABC in the U.S. — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.
Her 24 suitors run the gamut from rancher David to girl dad Keith, from chiropractor Bob to retired bank CEO Michael, but one thing they all appear to have in common is not just a twinkle in their eye, but straight up swagger.
60 is the new 40, according to sales manager Jordan, and if you're not immediately convinced, just take a look at these guys. "Hopeful romantic" Jonathan, a shipping consultant, is the kind of guy who'd give everyone from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" sleepless nights, while certified adrenaline junkie and salon owner Pascal looks like trouble.
Read on as we explain how to watch The Golden Bachelorette season 1 online and from anywhere.
Watch The Golden Bachelorette online in the US
The Golden Bachelorette premieres on Wednesday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
No cable? Sling TV offers ABC in selected locations. Other options include Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.
Sling TV is among the best value cable replacements, costing from just $40/month and half price for your first month.
Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu (30-day FREE trial).
How to watch The Golden Bachelorette from anywhere
If you’re traveling abroad when The Golden Bachelorette airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch The Golden Bachelorette from anywhere.
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch The Golden Bachelorette online in Canada
Canadians can watch The Golden Bachelorette at the same time as Americans on CityTV — that's at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesdays.
US viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to watch your usual streaming service from abroad.
Can I watch The Golden Bachelorette online in the UK?
Hayu was previously the home of all things The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in the U.K., but the whole franchise was pulled from the streamer earlier in the year, and there's no word on when or if The Golden Bachelorette will hop across the pond.
Don't forget: U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting the U.K. can still access their usual streaming services with the help of NordVPN.
Can I watch The Golden Bachelorette S1 in Australia?
The franchise used to be hosted by Hayu, but is now up in the air, with no word on when or if The Golden Bachelorette season 1 will head Down Under.
For now, anybody currently abroad in Australia from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
Can I watch The Golden Bachelorette for free?
Canadian viewers can watch The Golden Bachelorette season 1 for free with the Citytv 7-day free trial (via Amazon Prime Video). Meanwhile, US fans can watch episodes the day after they air with the Hulu 30-day free trial.
The Golden Bachelorette contestants
- Bill Hernandez, 68 from Portland, Oregon
- Bob Kilroy, 66 from Marina del Rey, California
- Charles Chapple, 60 from Wichita, Kansas
- Charles King, 62 from Rancho Palos Verdes, California
- Charles Ling, 66 from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Christopher Stallworth, 64 from West Babylon, New York
- Dan Roemer, 64 from Naples, Florida
- David Huff, 68 from Austin, Texas
- Gary Levingston, 65 from Palm Desert, California
- Gil Ramirez, 60 from Mission Viejo, California
- Gregg Lassen, 64 from Longboat Key, Florida
- Guy Gansert, 66 from Reno, Nevada
- Jack Lencioni, 68 from Schererville, Indiana
- Jonathan Rone, 61 from Oakland, Iowa
- Jordan Heller, 61 from Riverwoods, Illinois
- Keith Gordon, 62 from Columbus, Indiana
- Ken O'Brien, 60 from Peabody, Massachusetts
- Kim Buike, 69 from Seattle, Washington
- Mark Anderson, 57 from Leesville, Louisiana
- Michael Stevens, 65 from Denver, North Carolina
- Pablo Gonzalez-Juana, 63 from Cambridge, Maryland
- Pascal Ibgui, 69 from Glencoe, Illinois
- Ralph Johnson, 66 from Irvine, California
- Thomas, 62 from New York City, New York
