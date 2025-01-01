Sugar Bowl live stream 2025: how to watch Georgia vs Notre Dame CFP quarter-final, TV channels, broadcasters

Watch Sugar Bowl live streams, as the No.7-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish ride an 11-game winning streak into the CFP quarter-final, where they face the No.2-seeded Georgia Bulldogs. Below, we have all the info on how to watch Sugar Bowl 2025 from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, and live streams.

Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck sustained an injury to his throwing elbow in the SEC Championship Game in early December, so his backup Gunner Stockton will likely end up taking the reins at Caesars Superdome. While Stockton brought that victory home, the caliber of the Fighting Irish's secondary means that running the ball will be Georgia's safest bet.

Notre Dame's defense is one of the most dominant in college football, and the team as a whole is firing on all cylinders. Dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard will want to put on a show, regardless of Beck's status, though there's a reason Georgia entered the season ranked ranked No.1. They've won four straight playoff games, the last two by record margins.

Here's where to watch Sugar Bowl 2025 live streams online and catch the college football 2024 action from anywhere.

Watch Sugar Bowl 2025 Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Wednesday, January 1

Kick-off time: 8.45pm ET / 3.45pm PT / 1.45am GMT (Thursday) / 12.45pm AEDT (Thursday) Best streams ESPN via Sling (US)

Kayo Sports free trial (Australia)

How to watch Sugar Bowl live streams in the US

The 2025 Sugar Bowl live stream is on ESPN in the US.

If you don't have the channel on cable, we'd recommend signing up to OTT streaming service Sling TV.

That's because the channels that are included on Sling are showing 35 of this season's 37 NCAA Bowl games.

The Sling Orange + Blue plan gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 in all major markets, plus FOX in select markets.

The usual cost is $70 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month.

The only relevant channels missing from Sling's lineup are CBS and CW Network, which are showing a single Bowl game each.

A costlier alternative is Fubo, which includes CBS, ESPN, ABC, FOX, ESPN2 and more than 150 other top channels in its base-level Essential plan, but not CW Network.

New users get a 7-day FREE trial and a discount on their first month.

How to watch Sugar Bowl live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to college football in the UK, and the Sugar Bowl will be shown on Sky Sports NFL.

Packages start from £22 per month, and subscribers can use Sky Go to tune in on a laptop or mobile device.

The Now streaming service is a more flexible option, with a Sports pass starting at £14.99.

How to watch Sugar Bowl live streams in Australia

College football fans in Australia can live stream Sugar Bowl 2025 on both ESPN and Kayo Sports.

ESPN channels are available via a Foxtel subscription, whereas the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract.

Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month One plan, and on three devices with its $35 Basic plan. Whichever you choose, new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Sugar Bowl live streams in Canada

TSN is the place to watch the Sugar Bowl in Canada, as the network is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2024/25 NCAA Bowl games.

If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from CA$8 a month or $80 each year.

Can I watch Sugar Bowl 2025 for free? While there are no out-and-out free Sugar Bowl broadcasters, it will be possible for some people to watch Georgia vs Notre Dame for free. That's because Fubo in the US (which carries ESPN) and Kayo Sports in Australia each offer new users a 7-day free trial. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Sugar Bowl 2025 from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Sugar Bowl 2025 start? The 2025 Sugar Bowl kicks off at 5.45pm PT / 8.45pm ET on Wednesday, January 1. That's 1.45am GMT / 12.45pm AEDT on Thursday, January 2 for fans based in the UK and Australia.

Can I watch Sugar Bowl 2025 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things college football on the official social media channel on Facebook (NCAA DI Football).