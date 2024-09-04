How to watch Road Cycling at Paralympics 2024: free live streams

Fans of road cycling are treated to a number of races across various different classifcations at the Paralympics. It means we get plenty of excitement on the tarmac. Luckily we have all the information you need to watch road cycling, and all of Paralympics 2024, from anywhere in the world, including for free.

The key question in the women’s competition is whether anyone can beat Dame Sarah Storey. The British superstar won the Women's Road Race C4-5 and the C5 time trial in Tokyo and is defending her titles in Paris. Fellow Brit Benjamin Watson is defending his titles in the road race and time trial too.

Home fans will be roaring on Florian Jouanny, the reigning champion in the Men's Road Race H1-2. As in any cycling competition, keep an eye on the Dutch contingent who are always strong both in the velodrome and on the road. Jetze Plat is one of the team's stars. The para cycling road competition ends with mixed relays which should be very exciting too. Italy won gold three years ago with France claiming silver. They will be desperate to go one better at a home Games.

Here's where to watch road cycling 2024 Paralympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Road Cycling 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Para Road Cycling: 4 Sept – 7 Sept

4 Sept – 7 Sept Finals: 4 Sept – 7 Sept Best free streams Paralympic YouTube Channel

Channel 9 and 9Now (AUS)

CBC (CAN)

Channel 4 (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Road Cycling live stream broadcasters

The Paralympic YouTube Channel and the International Paralympic Committee website will have free coverage (except where geo-blocking policies may apply) of daily Paralympic 2024 action.

You can also watch Paralympics 2024 live streams for free with English language commentary on Channel 4 in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

9Now – Australia

CBC – Canada

Channel 4 – UK

RTÉ – Ireland

Other, non-English language Paralympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), Chilevision (Chile), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Paralympics 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Road Cycling live streams in the US

The Paralympics 2024, including the Para Road Cycling, is live across NBC channels and Peacock online in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Paralympics belong to NBC. All Paralympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and CNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable or want the most comprehensive coverage available, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

NBC and Peacock are also the broadcasters in US territories such as American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

How to watch Road Cycling live streams in the UK

Free-to-air Channel 4 is the official Paralympics broadcaster in the UK.

The Games are completely free to watch live or on-demand through the Channel 4 streaming service – although you should have a valid TV licence if you plan to watch live.

The Channel 4 streaming service is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire.

Official Road Cycling broadcasters by region

In addition to (or, in some cases, in place of) the coverage that will be shown by the Paralympic YouTube Channel and International Paralympic Committee website, the following countries are listed to have official broadcasters for the 2024 Paralympics:

Africa

Click to see Para Road Cycling streams▼ The Paris Paralympics will be broadcast on free-to air TV in a more than 30 countries in Sub-Saharan African territories – just the same as last time in Tokyo. At the time of writing, the International Paralympic Committee hasn't confirmed those countries, but last time they were: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe. For all other countries on the continent and more extensive coverage in South Africa, satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Paralympics 2024 TV rights.

Americas

Click to see more Para Road Cycling streams▼ Canada CBC has the rights to broadcast the Paris Paralympics 2024. You can watch free-to-air events on CBC and the Paralympics 2024 streams live and on-demand on CBC Gem and CBC's Paris 2024 website CBC's Paralympics 2024 coverage is one of the most comprehensive worldwide. Argentina Tyc Sports is listed as the official Paralympics 2024 broadcaster in Argentina. Brazil Grupo Globo has the rights to air the 2024 Paralympics Games in Brazil and will show coverage of the games on TV Globo. Chile Chilevision has free-to-air rights to broadcast the 2024 Paralympics in Chile. Colombia Teleantioquia will show the Paris Paralympics Games to sports fans in Colombia. Mexico Canal ONCE and Hi!Sports are the rights holder for the Paris Paralympics 2024 in Mexico.

Europe

Click to see more Para Road Cycling streams▼ Many countries across Europe will also have their own Paralympics 2024 coverage – many on free-to-air channels. Those confirmed are as follows: Austria ORF in Austria will show free coverage of the 2024 Paralympics Games. Belgium National broadcasters RTBF and VRT will stream coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympics games. Bosnia and Herzegovina You can watch some of the 2024 Paralympics games on Arena Sport TV in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Croatia You can watch the Paralympics 2024 free on public broadcaster HRT in Croatia, as well as Arena Sport TV. Cyprus Some Paris Paralympics 2024 coverage will be hosted on ERT in Cyprus. Czechia Public broadcaster CT has the rights to air Paralympics 2024 live streams in Czechia. Denmark Danes can watch free 2024 Paris Paralympics Games coverage on DR. Estonia DELFI and ERR will air coverage of the Paralympic Games 2024 in Estonia. Finland The Finish Broadcast Company (Yle) will air the 2024 Paralympic Games on TV in Finland. France There will be free coverage of events from the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games on public broadcaster France TV in France. Georgia 2024 Paralympic Games coverage in Georgia will be hosted by 1TV. Germany Germany's two major public broadcasters, ARD and ZDF, will both show the 2024 Paralympics on TV in Germany. Greece State-owned public television broadcaster ERT will show the 2024 Paralympic Games on TV in Greece. Hungary State media station MTVA has the rights to air some Paralympics 2024 events in Hungary. Iceland RUV will broadcast 2024 Paralympics coverage in Iceland. Ireland RTÉ in Ireland will broadcast free coverage of the 2024 Paralympics. Israel Sport5 is the destination for sport lovers in Israel wanting to watch Paralympics 2024 action. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch Paralympics streams for free on RAI. Kosovo Arena Sport TV will broadcast the Paris 2024 Games in Kosovo. Lithuania People in Lithuania can watch some of the Paralympics 2024 on LRT. Malta Public Broadcasting Services Ltd is the broadcaster for coverage of the Paris Paralympics in Malta. Montenegro Arena Sport TV has the rights to show the games in Montenegro. Netherlands NOS has the rights to host Paralympics 2024 live streams in the Netherlands. Norway Public broadcaster NRK will show the Paralympics Games on TV in Norway. Poland You can watch the Paralympics 2024 in Poland on Polsat Sport. Portugal National channel RTP has the rights to air Paris 2024 events in Portugal. Serbia Arena Sport TV will show coverage of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Serbia. Slovakia RTVS is the place to watch the Paris Paralympics in Slovakia. Slovenia Slovenian sport fans can watch Paris Paralympic action on Arena Sport TV. Switzerland Switzerland's SRG SSR group will show free coverage of the 2024 Paralympics in four languages across SRF (German), RTS (French) and RSI (Italian). Turkey TRT in Turkey will host some coverage of the Paralympics 2024. United Kingdom Channel 4 will show Paris 2024 on TV as well as hosting free Paralympics live streams on the Channel 4 website and app.

Asia

Click to see more Para Road Cycling streams▼ Hong Kong Public broadcaster RTHK is where people in Hong Kong can watch the 2024 Paralympics. Indonesia Indonesia's Garudatv has the broadcast rights for the 2024 Paralympic Games. Japan National broadcaster NHK has the rights to show Paralympics 2024 live streams in Japan, with JCOM, JBA and Green Channel also showing action. Singapore State-owned Mediacorp network has the TV rights to the 2024 Paralympics in Singapore. South Korea South Korean national broadcaster KBS will show free coverage of the 2024 Paralympics. Thailand Viewers in Thailand can watch the 2024 Paralympic Games live streams and on TV with events aired on the T Sports Channel.

Oceania

Click to see more Para Road Cycling streams▼ Australia Nine Network will have comprehensive coverage of the Games from Paris. Viewers can watch Paralympics 2024 live streams free on 9Now. Paid subscription service, Stan will also cover every single event, ad-free, live and on-demand and in 4K resolution, too. New Zealand The free-to-air TVNZ is the place to watch Paralympic action in New Zealand this year.

Can I watch Road Cycling at 2024 Paralympic Games for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Paralympics 2024 coverage. Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Paralympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Paralympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Road Cycling at 2024 Paralympics? The road cycling at 2024 Paralympic's 2024 takes place between Wenesday, September 4 and Saturday, September 7. The medal finals take place between Wednesday, September 4 and Saturday, September 7.

Can I watch Road Cycling at Paralympic Games 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Paralympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Paralympics), Instagram (@Paralympics), TikTok (@Paralympics) and YouTube (@Paralympics).