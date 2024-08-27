How to watch Paralympics 2024: free live streams, Opening Ceremony, key dates

How-to
By
published

Paralympics 2024 broadcasters, TV channels and free catch-up stream

A picture shows the Olympics Rings on the Trocadero Esplanade near the Eiffel Tower in Paris ahead of the Paralympic Games 2024
(Image credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Paralympics 2024 live streams just two-and-half weeks after the phenomenal Paris Olympics Games came to its close. Below we have all the information on how to watch the Paralympics 2024, including the opening ceremony, from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Just like the Opening Ceremony for the Olympics last month, the athletes' parade will take place along Paris's Champs-Elysées – thankfully the forecast this week is dry! Martial arts legend Jackie Chan is expected to help carry the torch. 

The 2024 Paralympic Games will see 4,400 athletes from around the globe compete in 549 medal events spread across 22 sports including, blind football, para archery, wheelchair tennis, para badminton, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, para cycling and wheelchair rugby (a.k.a 'murderball').

Must-watch competitors include para cycling superstar Oksana Masters (USA), wheelchair rugby and Netflix star Ryley Batt (Australia), plus 'Blade Jumper' Markus Rehm (Germany), who is gunning for Mike Powell's long jump record.

Here's where to watch opening ceremony and 2024 Paralympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Paralympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Games: 28 Aug – 8 Sept
  • Opening Ceremony: Weds, Aug 28
  • Start time: 2pm ET / 7pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Paralympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

The Paralympic YouTube Channel and the International Paralympic Committee website will have free coverage (except where geo-blocking policies may apply) of daily Paralympic 2024 action, including the opening ceremony.

You can also watch Paralympics 2024 live streams for free with English language commentary on Channel 4 in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Other, non-English language Paralympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), Chilevision (Chile), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Paralympics 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Paralympics 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Paralympics 2024 free stream from abroad, or any streams that you find have been blocked due to geo-blocking policies. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Paralympics 2024 live streams in the US

The Paralympics 2024 is live on NBC in the USA, with the Opening Ceremony live on USA Network.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Paralympics belong to NBC. All Paralympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and CNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable or want the most comprehensive coverage available, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

NBC and Peacock are also the broadcasters in US territories such as American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

How to watch Paralympics 2024 live streams in the UK

Free-to-air Channel 4 is the official Paralympics broadcaster in the UK, which includes the Opening Ceremony on August 28.

The Games are completely free to watch live or on-demand through the Channel 4 streaming service – although you should have a valid TV licence if you plan to watch live.

The Channel 4 streaming service is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire.

Official Paralympics broadcasters by region

In addition to (or, in some cases, in place of) the coverage that will be shown by the Paralympic YouTube Channel and International Paralympic Committee website, the following countries are listed to have official broadcasters for the 2024 Paralympics:

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Can I watch 2024 Paralympic Games for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Paralympics 2024 coverage.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Paralympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include opening ceremony free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Paralympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Opening Ceremony at the 2024 Paralympics?

The 2024 Paralympic Opening Ceremony takes place between on Wednesday, August 28, with a start times scheduled for 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST.

Can I watch Paralympic Games 2024 on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Paralympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Paralympics), Instagram (@Paralympics), TikTok (@Paralympics) and YouTube (@Paralympics).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adam Marshall
Adam Marshall

Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.