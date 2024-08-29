How to watch Swimming at Paralympics 2024: free live streams

Para Swimming broadcasters, TV channels and free catch-up stream

Alex Portal of Team France competes in the heats of The Men&#039;s 100m Butterfly - S13 on day one of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Paris La Defense Arena on August 29, 2024 in Nanterre, France.
(Image credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Watch the Paralympic Swimming live streams to see some brilliant action in the pool, with a total of 15 gold medals set to be handed out at La Defence Arena. Luckily we have all the information you need to watch swimming, and all of Paralympics 2024, from anywhere in the world, including for free.

There are various disciplines and categories in para swimming that take place in a standard 50m pool. However, the start of the races are different depending on the classification of the athletes competing. Races can start with a dive, from standing, sitting or in the water itself.

Team GB are strong in the pool and have brought some exciting teenagers to Paris. William Ellard and Olivia Newman-Baronius are aged 18 and 17 respectively. The home nation heroes are Alex Portal and Ugo Didier, who will undoubtedly have the crowd right behind them. Italian superstar Simone Barlaam is one to watch as he competes in the men's 400m freestyle S9. 

Here's where to watch swimming 2024 Paralympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Swimming 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Para Swimming: 29 Aug – 7 Sept
  • Finals: 29 Aug – 7 Sept

Best free streams

FREE Swimming live stream broadcasters

The Paralympic YouTube Channel and the International Paralympic Committee website will have free coverage (except where geo-blocking policies may apply) of daily Paralympic 2024 action.

You can also watch Paralympics 2024 live streams for free with English language commentary on Channel 4 in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Other, non-English language Paralympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), Chilevision (Chile), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Paralympics 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Paralympics 2024 stream

How to watch Swimming live streams in the US

The Paralympics 2024, including the Para Swimming, is live across NBC channels and Peacock online in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Paralympics belong to NBC. All Paralympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and CNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable or want the most comprehensive coverage available, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

NBC and Peacock are also the broadcasters in US territories such as American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

How to watch Swimming live streams in the UK

Free-to-air Channel 4 is the official Paralympics broadcaster in the UK.

The Games are completely free to watch live or on-demand through the Channel 4 streaming service – although you should have a valid TV licence if you plan to watch live.

The Channel 4 streaming service is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire.

Official Paralympics broadcasters by region

In addition to (or, in some cases, in place of) the coverage that will be shown by the Paralympic YouTube Channel and International Paralympic Committee website, the following countries are listed to have official broadcasters for the 2024 Paralympics:

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Can I watch Swimming at 2024 Paralympic Games for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Paralympics 2024 coverage.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Paralympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Paralympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Swimming at 2024 Paralympics?

The Swimmingy at 2024 Paralympic's 2024 takes place between Thursday, August 29 and Monday and Saturday, September 7. The medal races take place between Thursday, August 29 and Monday and Saturday, September 7.

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Paralympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Paralympics), Instagram (@Paralympics), TikTok (@Paralympics) and YouTube (@Paralympics).

