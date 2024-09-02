How to watch Equestrian at Paralympics 2024: free live streams

Para Equestrian broadcasters, TV channels and free catch-up stream

Sanne Voets of Netherlands ahead of the Equestrian events at the Paris Paralympics 2024
(Image credit: Scott Heavey/Getty Images)
Equestrian at the Paralympics is always a spectacular watch, but this year it will take place in the stunning setting of the Château de Versailles. Luckily we have all the information you need to watch equestrian, and all of Paralympics 2024, from anywhere in the world, including for free.

As was the case at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the British team will be without one of their stars for these Games. Dressage star Sir Lee Pearson is unavailable after a suspension, but the good news is that Georgia Wilson on Sakura will be appearing for Team GB.

Another big name not competing is Demark's Tobias Thorning Jorgensen. He was looking to defend his two titles from three years ago. However, he shocked the para equestrian world by withdrawing after his horse developed travel sickness. 

With the field wide open, high-scoring Dutch riders Demi Haerkens on Daula and Sanne Voets on Demantur could be the ones to watch. Either way, Château de Versailles is set to be a sellout.

Here's where to watch equestrian 2024 Paralympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Equestrian 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Para Equestrian: 3 Sept – 7 Sept
  • Finals: 3 Sept - 7 Sept

Best free streams

FREE Equestrian live stream broadcasters

The Paralympic YouTube Channel and the International Paralympic Committee website will have free coverage (except where geo-blocking policies may apply) of daily Paralympic 2024 action.

You can also watch Paralympics 2024 live streams for free with English language commentary on Channel 4 in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Other, non-English language Paralympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), Chilevision (Chile), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Paralympics 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Equestrian live streams in the US

The Paralympics 2024, including the Para Equestrian, is live across NBC channels and Peacock online in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Paralympics belong to NBC. All Paralympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and CNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable or want the most comprehensive coverage available, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

NBC and Peacock are also the broadcasters in US territories such as American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

How to watch Equestrian live streams in the UK

Free-to-air Channel 4 is the official Paralympics broadcaster in the UK.

The Games are completely free to watch live or on-demand through the Channel 4 streaming service – although you should have a valid TV licence if you plan to watch live.

The Channel 4 streaming service is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire.

Official Paralympics broadcasters by region

In addition to (or, in some cases, in place of) the coverage that will be shown by the Paralympic YouTube Channel and International Paralympic Committee website, the following countries are listed to have official broadcasters for the 2024 Paralympics:

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Can I watch Equestrian at 2024 Paralympic Games for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Paralympics 2024 coverage.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Paralympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Paralympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Equestrian at 2024 Paralympics?

The equestrian at 2024 Paralympic's 2024 takes place between Tuesday, September 3 and Saturday, September 7. The medal finals take place between Tuesday, September 3 and Saturday, September 7.

Can I watch Equestrian at Paralympic Games 2024 on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Paralympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Paralympics), Instagram (@Paralympics), TikTok (@Paralympics) and YouTube (@Paralympics).

