How to watch PSG vs Arsenal: live stream the Champions League semi-final second leg online from anywhere

How-to
By published

The Gunners travel to Paris needing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat to reach the final

Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain is challenged by Mikel Merino and Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League 202425 Semi Final First Leg match in April 2025
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield)
Jump to:

The PSG vs Arsenal live stream is a Champions League semi-final second leg that will decide who will face Inter in the final. Below we have all the information on how to watch PSG vs Arsenal from anywhere.

Ousmane Dembele's fourth-minute goal proved to be the difference between the sides a week, as PSG's 1-0 win at the Emirates gave the French side a first-leg lead. Luis Enrique rested many starting players at the weekend as PSG fell to a second successive domestic defeat, 2-1 against Strasbourg, but Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia & Co. are certain to return for a Champions League semi-final.

Arsenal fans don't have particularly fond memories of Paris, the city where they lost the 2006 Champions League final against Barcelona, but Mikel Arteta is determine to write a new Gunners history. The Basque boss will welcome back Thomas Partey from suspension tonight to add some midfield steel after being slightly overrun in the first leg. Jurrien Timber missed the weekend defeat by Bournemouth and should return.

Here's where to watch PSG vs Arsenal live streams online from anywhere.

Can I watch PSG vs Arsenal for free?

Yes, if you're lucky enough to live in Ireland. PSG vs Arsenal is available in the Emerald Isle for free on RTE Player.

PSG vs Arsenal is also streaming for free on Tabii. Tabii is available is many countries but you can only watch for free in Turkey.

What if you're abroad? Football fans from Turkey can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any PSG vs Arsenal stream using a VPN

This is handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.

NordVPN – Save 70% and try risk-free
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – Save 70% and try risk-free

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

View Deal

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal live streams in the US

The PSG vs Arsenal live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Signing up will also give you access to Beckham & Friends Live, an alternative live broadcast which will run at the same time as the game. Former Manchester United great David Beckham welcomes comedian James Corden to watch the game with him.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal live streams in the UK

The PSG vs Arsenal live stream will be live on Discovery Plus Premium in the UK.

Subscriptions costs £30.99 for Premium, which includes TNT Sports. TNT Sports has the rights to more than 185 matches this season. You also have the option to add the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal from £16 per month.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Discovery Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

Official PSG vs Arsenal broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

What time is PSG vs Arsenal?

The PSG vs Arsenal live stream kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST, Wednesday, May 7.

Can I watch PSG vs Arsenal on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Andy Murray
Andy Murray
Freelance Writer

Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.