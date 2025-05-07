How to watch PSG vs Arsenal: live stream the Champions League semi-final second leg online from anywhere

The PSG vs Arsenal live stream is a Champions League semi-final second leg that will decide who will face Inter in the final. Below we have all the information on how to watch PSG vs Arsenal from anywhere.

Ousmane Dembele's fourth-minute goal proved to be the difference between the sides a week, as PSG's 1-0 win at the Emirates gave the French side a first-leg lead. Luis Enrique rested many starting players at the weekend as PSG fell to a second successive domestic defeat, 2-1 against Strasbourg, but Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia & Co. are certain to return for a Champions League semi-final.

Arsenal fans don't have particularly fond memories of Paris, the city where they lost the 2006 Champions League final against Barcelona, but Mikel Arteta is determine to write a new Gunners history. The Basque boss will welcome back Thomas Partey from suspension tonight to add some midfield steel after being slightly overrun in the first leg. Jurrien Timber missed the weekend defeat by Bournemouth and should return.

Here's where to watch PSG vs Arsenal live streams online from anywhere.

Can I watch PSG vs Arsenal for free?

Yes, if you're lucky enough to live in Ireland. PSG vs Arsenal is available in the Emerald Isle for free on RTE Player.

PSG vs Arsenal is also streaming for free on Tabii. Tabii is available is many countries but you can only watch for free in Turkey.

What if you're abroad? Football fans from Turkey can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any PSG vs Arsenal stream using a VPN

This is handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal live streams in the US

The PSG vs Arsenal live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Signing up will also give you access to Beckham & Friends Live, an alternative live broadcast which will run at the same time as the game. Former Manchester United great David Beckham welcomes comedian James Corden to watch the game with him.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal live streams in the UK

The PSG vs Arsenal live stream will be live on Discovery Plus Premium in the UK.

Subscriptions costs £30.99 for Premium, which includes TNT Sports. TNT Sports has the rights to more than 185 matches this season. You also have the option to add the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal from £16 per month.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Discovery Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

Official PSG vs Arsenal broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more PSG vs Arsenal streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for PSG vs Arsenal, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more PSG vs Arsenal streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25, including PSG vs Arsenal. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including PSG vs Arsenal, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more PSG vs Arsenal streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for PSG vs Arsenal for your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show PSG vs Arsenal in the Champions League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing PSG vs Arsenal in the Champions League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between PSG vs Arsenal on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia. Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of PSG vs Arsenal. Cyprus You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including the PSG vs Arsenal game, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Arsenal, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including the PSG vs Arsenal game, on Viaplay: Denmark and Sweden. In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch PSG vs Arsenal in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Finland There will be coverage of PSG vs Arsenal in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of PSG vs Arsenal in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday). PSG vs Arsenal will be on DAZN. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Arsenal. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. RTL is home to the PSG vs Arsenal fixture. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Ireland. RTE will be showing PSG vs Arsenal. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. PSG vs Arsenal will be shown on Amazon Prime. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Arsenal. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including PSG vs Arsenal. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal, which of course includes PSG vs Arsenal. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including PSG vs Arsenal. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show PSG vs Arsenal. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Arsenal. Ukraine Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including PSG vs Arsenal.

Asia

Click to see more PSG vs Arsenal streams▼ China In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and CCTV. Both will be showing PSG vs Arsenal. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including PSG vs Arsenal: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including PSG vs Arsenal, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Arsenal, in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including PSG vs Arsenal, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiyi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes PSG vs Arsenal. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes PSG vs Arsenal. South Korea Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV, which includes PSG vs Arsenal.

Oceania

Click to see more PSG vs Arsenal streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including PSG vs Arsenal. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This includes the PSG vs Arsenal fixture.

Middle East

Click to see more PSG vs Arsenal streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for PSG vs Arsenal. You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

What time is PSG vs Arsenal? The PSG vs Arsenal live stream kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST, Wednesday, May 7.

Can I watch PSG vs Arsenal on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).