New Zealand vs Philippines live stream: how to watch the Women's World Cup 2023

You can watch New Zealand vs Philippines in the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on ITVX in the UK and on Prime in New Zealand. In the US, the Women's World Cup live stream is on Fox and Fox Sports. Soccer fans in Australia can tune in via Optus Sport. Use a VPN to unblock your free local stream when travelling overseas. Full details on how to watch New Zealand vs Philippines at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: 6.30am (BST), 3.30pm (AEST), 5.30pm (NZST), 1.30am (EDT), 10.30pm Monday (PDT), Tuesday July 25 TV channel: ITV (UK) | Fox/Fox Sports (US) | Optus Sport (AU) | Prime (NZ) Free live stream: ITV 1 (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your local stream from anywhere

New Zealand vs Philippines preview

It's been an eventful few days for New Zealand, who meet the Philippines in the second match of Group A at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday. The co-hosts pulled off arguably the shock of the tournament by beating Norway in their opening game of the tournament, while also having to subsequently deal with an attempted arson attack on the team hotel in Auckland. The Philippines were spirited in defeat to Switzerland, can they now cause their own upset?

New Zealand had never won a match at the Women's World Cup finals before they beat former winners Norway in the 2023 edition's spectacular first game. Facing a Norway squad packed with stars, including former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg, New Zealand were superb on opening night after Melbourne City forward Hannah Wilkinson finished a fine move. Sure, they rode their luck at times as Brighton defender Rebekah Stott put in a resolute rearguard display, but the Football Ferns ran out deserved victors. Already moved hotels once because of the recent deadly shooting in Auckland, the co-hosts have since been forced to another accommodation after an attempted arson not thought to be related to the team. Roared on by an expectant nation, captain Ali Riley and Co will have an eye on a win to all but guarantee a place in the knockouts.

This is the first time the Philippines have reached the Women's World Cup finals and Alen Stajcic's side gave a good account of themselves, despite falling to a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in their opening fixture. Katrina Guillou even had a goal disallowed for offside before the Swiss proved their experience at this level and emerge victors. Busy and determined throughout, the Filipinas want to be inspired by facing the co-hosts, rather than being wary of another big expected crowd. "Traditionally, being a host nation or home team in any game of football has been an advantage," boss Stajcic said. "Fortunately, we don't have to play against 25,000 people, we only have to play against the 11. You have to embrace it. It's a brilliant occasion for football and for New Zealand and for our team and our country as well."

New Zealand vs Philippines live stream: watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for FREE in the UK

New Zealand vs Philippines will be shown on live ITV 1 and the channel's streaming platform ITVX in the UK, but be warned: kick-off is bright and early at 6.30am. ITV shares live broadcast duties with the BBC for the Women's World Cup 2023 in the UK. Keep an eye out for which games will be on ITV channels or streamed online via ITVX. Check the schedules and head online to live stream FREE on ITVX. Travelling outside the UK? You can use this 30-day ExpressVPN risk-free trial to access the free coverage from abroad. Full instructions below. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.

How to watch New Zealand vs Philippines at the Women's World Cup 2023 from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream New Zealand vs Philippines at the Women's World Cup 2023 in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream the Women's World Cup 2023 from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch New Zealand vs Philippines at the Women's World Cup 2023: live stream in the US without cable

The Women's World Cup 2023 is being televised by Fox. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream the tournament directly through the Fox website. New Zealand vs Philippines kicks off on Tuesday at 1.30am EDT / 10.30pm PDT (Monday), so make sure you're settled in for a late one. How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 without cable Sling TV is an obvious first port of call. Its Blue plan offers local Fox channels in most major markets, as well as 30+ additional channels. It normally costs $45 per month but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. You won't get Fox on Sling everywhere, so you might want to try FuboTV. FuboTV is a more fully featured cable replacement service that includes Fox and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. It's also one of the few places where you can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 in 4K, and there might be a FuboTV coupon code available.

How to watch New Zealand vs Philippines at the Women's World Cup 2023: live stream in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can also watch the Women's World Cup 2023, including New Zealand vs Philippines, on Optus Sport. Kick-off is at 3.30pm AEST. Fans can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU $24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month.

New Zealand vs Philippines live stream: how to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Women's World Cup 2023, including this Group A game between New Zealand vs Philippines, on TSN. Get ready for a very late night/early morning, though, because kick off is at 1.30am EDT and 10pm (Monday) PDT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Women's World Cup 2023 live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.

How to watch a New Zealand vs Philippines at the Women's World Cup 2023 live stream in New Zealand

The Women's World Cup 2023 is FREE to watch in New Zealand, thanks to Prime. Kick-off for this match between New Zealand vs Philippines is at 5.30pm NZST. To watch a free Women's World Cup 2023 live stream, you'll need to create an account on the website. Just input your name, ZIP code and email address.

Kiwi fans can also watch New Zealand vs Philippines at the Women's World Cup 2023 on Sky Sport. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that every single Women's World Cup 2023 fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.