How to watch Murderesses online: stream the Polish Katarzyna Bonda adaptation

Murder mystery fans can watch Murderesses now. Murderesses is available on subscription streaming Viaplay in the UK and US but there are ways to watch for free in Australia. Below, we have all the streaming and TV channel information you'll need.

Watch Murderesses online

Like its protagonist Karolina Keller (Maja Pankiewicz), Murderesses pulls no punches. The daughter of a highly respected former officer, she sets out in his footsteps by graduating from the police academy with honours. Her reward? Becoming the new meat in an otherwise all-male department, in which her colleagues are almost as twisted as the criminals they're supposed to be hunting down.

When her father, a hardened organised crime investigator, disappears without a trace, Karolina finds her efforts to dig into the case being persistently hampered by her superiors, before a stunning revelation from Karolina's mother, Irena (Izabela Kuna), completely alters Karolina's perspective.

Based on the novel by former court reporter Katarzyna Bonda, catch it now with our guide explaining how to watch Murderesses online from anywhere.

How to watch Murderesses online on SBS on Demand for FREE

Viewers in Australia can watch Murderesses online right now. All six episodes are available to binge for FREE with SBS On Demand – all you need to do is create an account and start streaming! Outside Australia? If you want to watch Murderesses on SBS on Demand whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

How to watch Murderesses online from outside your country

If you’re out of the country when Murderesses airs on the BBC and iPlayer, then you can always download a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Murderesses from anywhere:

How to watch Murderesses in the UK

Murderesses is exclusive to Viaplay in the UK, with all six episodes set to land on Monday, July 22. Having recently shut down its app and website in the UK, Viaplay is now available as a Prime Video channel. It’s free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and £4.99 per month thereafter. As mentioned above, if you’re trying to connect to a regional service like SBS on Demand, you won’t be able to do so while abroad. But with a VPN you can watch all your usual streaming content no matter where you are.

How to watch Murderesses in the US

All six episodes of Murderesses are available to stream right now on Viaplay in the US, with the series having premiered on Tuesday, May 21. Viaplay is available via Xfinity, Plex, Roku, Xumo and as a Prime Video channel. It’s free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and $5.99 per month thereafter. Aussies currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Murderesses on SBS on Demand from abroad.

Can I watch Murderesses online in Canada?

There's no word as to when or if Murderesses will air in Canada.

However, Australian nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock SBS on Demand and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Murderesses cast

Maja Pankiewicz as Karolina

Izabela Kuna as Irena

Eliza Rycembel as Ewa

Mateusz Kmiecik as Michal

Katarzyna Obidzinska as Hania

Tomasz Schuchardt as Grzegorz

Robert Gulaczyk as Klemens

Karol Biskup as Stalowy

Karol Bernacki as Pielgrzym

Murderesses FAQs

How many episodes are in Murderesses? There are six episodes of Murderesses in total. Viewers in the UK can watch every episode from July 22. All episodes are available to watch right now on SBS On-Demand in Australia.

How can I watch the Murderesses TV series? The entire Murderesses boxset is available to stream now in Australia on SBS On Demand. In the UK, episodes are exclusive to Viaplay.