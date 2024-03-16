How to watch Milan–San Remo 2024: live stream men's cycling online and on TV

A nickname like La Classicissima takes some living up to, but in the case of the Milan–San Remo the braggadocio is entirely justified. The first of the Monuments is, at 288km, also the longest one-day race on the calendar, but what makes it truly special is that the title is anybody's to win. Here's where to watch Milan–San Remo live streams online for free – from anywhere.

Thanks to the race's composition, solo attacks, bunch sprints and breakaways both large and small have each paid dividends over the years. The first half of the route is essentially flat, with a gentle climb up the Turchino marking the midway point of the race. Then it's flat again – until the three capi, Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta, come into play.

The trio of modest bumps offer a taste of what's to come in the decisive final 20km of the race. First the Cipressa, which rises at 9% at its steepest, then the Poggio, which arches up at 8% 1km before the summit, making it the perfect springboard for an attack.

It's where Tadej Pogacar made his move last year, though the Slovenian was beaten to the finish on Via Roma by Mathieu van der Poel. Both riders are back to do it all over again, though the Dutchman is on the road for the first time following his cyclo-cross heroics last month. Italian hopes will be carried by Filippo Ganna, last year's runner-up.

Below is our guide to where to watch the 2024 Milan–San Remo – including any FREE streams.

How to watch Milan–San Remo for FREE

One of the best things about the Milan–San Remo is that it's completely FREE to watch in many places around the world. For example:

Australia – SBS on Demand

Italy – Rai Sport

Belgium – Sporza

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free Milan–San Remo live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch the 2024 Milan–San Remo from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the 2024 Milan–San Remo but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Milan–San Remo live streams from anywhere.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to SBS on Demand and watch the cycling as if you were back at home!

How to watch Milan–San Remo 2024: live stream FREE in Australia

As mentioned above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2024 Milan–San Remo for free on SBS. That means you can also live stream coverage on the free-to-use <a href="https://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/" data-link-merchant="sbs.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">SBS On Demand platform. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free live stream – <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="sbs.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch a Milan–San Remo live stream in the UK

Live coverage of the 2024 Milan–San Remo comes courtesy of Eurosport and its streaming arm <a href="https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb" data-link-merchant="discoveryplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Discovery+. The race is set to begin at 9am GMT on Saturday morning, with live coverage getting underway at 8.30am. A subscription costs £6.99 per month, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you're an Aussie away from home, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="discoveryplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">use a VPN to watch the Milan–San Remo free on SBS on Demand from abroad.

Milan–San Remo live stream in the US without cable

The demise of GCN+ means it's time to get familiar with B/R Sports on <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lqSFc/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.max.com%2F" data-link-merchant="max.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Max, which has replaced the dedicated cycling streamer. The 2024 Milan–San Remo starts at 5am ET / 2am PT in the early hours of Saturday morning, and Max's coverage picks up at 4.30am ET / 1.30am PT. A subscription to B/R Sports on Max costs $9.99 per month on top of Max. However, for a limited time only, it's available to use for FREE, so long as you already subscribe to Max. There are three <a href="https://www.techradar.com/deals/hbo-max-price-cost-deals" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="max.com"" target="_blank">Max price points: $9.99 a month with commercials, the $15.99 commercial-free subscription – both offering HD video quality – and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which at $19.99 provides 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download up to 100 titles to watch offline. There’s also the option to <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lqSFc/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.max.com%2F" data-link-merchant="max.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="max.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">save up to 45% when you subscribe to an annual plan. That’s $70 for the ad-supported plan, $105 for the ad-free option, or $140 to go all-in with the Ultimate Ad-Free plan. Either way, when you go annual you essentially bag yourself two months’ worth of free streaming.

How to watch the 2024 Milan–San Remo: live stream cycling in Canada