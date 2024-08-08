How to watch men's Table Tennis Team final at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start times, China vs Sweden

Men's table tennis team final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

China's Wang Chuqin (L) returns the ball as China's Ma Long (R) looks on ahead of the men's Table Tennis Team final at Olympics 2024
(Image credit: WANG Zhao / AFP) (Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)
Watch the men's table tennis team final at Olympics 2024 to see if the Swedish team can defy the odds and upset China. Below we have all the information on how to watch men's table tennis team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

The bare statistics don't exactly look encouraging for Sweden going into Friday's final. Since table tennis was inducted into the Olympics in 1988, China has 17 medals (from a total 31 available) compared to the Scandinavians' four. And the Chinese have won all four of the men's team events since the category's inception at Beijing 2008.

Ma Long has five golds himself, and is part of a team that hasn't yet dropped a match at these games. He's joined by this year's individual gold medallist Fan Zhendong and rising star Wang Chuqin. An intimidating trio.

But Sweden are led by 22-year-old sensation Truls Möregårdh who powered his way to the individual final in Paris. He, Kristian Karlsson and Anton Källberg made an astonishing comeback from 2-0 down in the semi-finals against Japan to make the final two, with Källberg winning a nerve-jangling deciding rubber. The Swedes certainly have the spirit, but can their skills somehow match the formidable Chinese across the table?

Here's where to watch men's table tennis team final and all 2024 Olympics table tennis live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch men's table tennis team final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: August 9
  • Start time: 9am ET / 2pm BST

Best free streams

FREE men's table tennis team final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch the men's table tennis team final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic the men's table tennis team final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic men's table tennis team final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch men's table tennis team final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The men's table tennis team final live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock only in the US. It will be repeated later (4pm ET / 1pm PT) on the USA Network.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA, MSNBC and other NBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch men's table tennis team final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic men's table tennis team final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic men's table tennis team final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include men's table tennis team final free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the men's table tennis team at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic men's table tennis team final takes place on Friday, August 9.

Start time is at approximately 9am ET / 2pm BST.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic men's table tennis team final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

