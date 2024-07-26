How to watch Table Tennis at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Table Tennis broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Ma Long of China competes in the Men's Singles Round of 32 match against Jang Woojin of South Korea on day three of WTT Saudi Smash 2024 ahead of the Paris Olympic Table Tennis
(Image credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
Watch Table Tennis at Olympics 2024 as China's Ma Long looks to win his third Olympic gold in a row. Below we have all the information on how to watch Table Tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

After an almost clean sweep in Tokyo, China look set to dominate proceedings in the Table Tennis once again with not only Ma Long picking up the paddle but also returning Olympic women's champions Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha and World No. 1 ranked Wang Chuqin on the men's team. 

However, the French could pose a threat in the men's game, with the Leburn brothers, Felix and Alexis, having risen over 700 places in the world rankings in the last two years, and with the younger, Felix, 17, ranked highest of any player outside of China. But keep an eye out for veterans such as 61-year-old Ni Xialian of Luxembourg and Germany's Timo Boll, who, at 43, is set to retire from the sport at the conclusion of his seventh Olympic games.

Here's where to watch Table Tennis and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Table Tennis at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: July 27 – August 10
  • Daily start: 3am ET / 8am BST
  • Finals dates: July 30, August 3 – 4,  August 9 – 10.

Best free streams

FREE Table Tennis Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Table Tennis at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic Table Tennis.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic Table Tennis for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Table Tennis Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Table Tennis live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and USA in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Table Tennis Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a limited time offer (until 11 August) where new subscribers can pay just £3.99 pre month until the end of the year.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Table Tennis broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Table Tennis for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include Table Tennis free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Table Tennis at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic Table Tennis takes place between Saturday, July 27 and Saturday, August 10. Start times are at approximately 10am local time each day.

The 2024 Olympic Table Tennis medal days and finals take place across the event.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Table Tennis on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

