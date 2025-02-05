How to watch LIV Golf 2025 live streams, online, TV channels, broadcasters

Watch LIV Golf 2025 live streams to see who will be crowned the individual champion and which team will emerge victorious after the 14 stops on the tour. Below we have all the information on how to watch LIV Golf from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

After a winter break, LIV Golf returns with a new season and a host of new events. This year there will be 14 tournaments in locations around the world, some of which will feature on the tour for the first time. That includes tournaments in Incheon, South Korea, Mexico City, Mexico and Washington, DC, United States.

Battling for both individual and team glory will be a strong line-up that includes 14 major champions with a combined 28 major championships. Leading the way is reigning champion Jon Rahm (Legion XIII) who will face tough competition from the likes of Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC) and Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII).

There will also be a host of new arrivals on the tour this year, with the most exciting being rising Irish star Tom McKibbin who finished the 2024 European Tour season in 18th place on the Race to Dubai. This season will also see the introduction of a tournament played at night, with each round taking place under the lights at Riyadh Golf Club.

Here's where to watch 2025 LIV Golf live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Season dates: Thursday, February 6 until Sunday, August 24

7Plus (FREE) (AUS)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch any LIV Golf live stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual LIV Golf stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch LIV Golf live streams for FREE

In previous years, LIV Golf has been extensively free to watch in many countries, and that's likely to remain the case in 2025.

Free streaming should be offered in the LIV Golf app and also on YouTube – that's where free coverage was hosted in 2024. There's no longer any mention of YouTube on the LIV Golf website but we'd be surprised if that feed wasn't revived for the 2025 campaign.

The free YouTube feed was available in 2024 on a geo-restricted basis in: UK, Italy, Japan, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland.

Fans in Australia can watch the whole season for free on 7Plus, Channel 7's free streaming service.

Not at home? If you're away for any of the tournaments, you can use NordVPN to access your usual stream from anywhere.

How to watch LIV Golf live streams in the US

Fans in the US will be able to watch every round of the LIV Golf 2025 season after a broadcast deal was stuck with Fox Sports.

Throughout the season, all three days of LIV Golf tournament competition will air live across the Fox family of networks, with more than half of the League’s schedule airing on Fox or FS1. Select rounds will air on FS2, Fox Business Network and the Fox Sports App. All LIV Golf coverage will also be streamed on the Fox Sports App and to LIV Golf app subscribers.

For those who don't have traditional cable, you can get Fox and the Fox Sports channels on many of the 'cord-cutter' streaming services, such as Sling or Fubo. Sling Blue carries Fox in select cities and starts at $45.99 month, whilst Fubo's Pro Plan starts at $84.99. Both usually have discounts on your first month.

Abroad? Traveling? Remember you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming service from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN (save 70%).

If you don't have a cable plan that features Fox, you can watch LIV Golf live online through OTT streaming service like Sling (in select cities). You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $45.99 a month (up to 50% off your first month).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including Fox, NBC and USA Network.

How to watch LIV Golf live streams in Canada

For Canadians, last year the only way to watch LIV Golf was via the LIV Golf app and website, and that looks likely to be the case in 2025 as well.

Whilst LIV Golf+ is free in some territories, Canadians paid $69.99 for the season or $6.99 for individual events last year. Pricing for this year is yet to be confirmed.

If you're away from home and run into geo-blocking issues. a VPN can help you access your usual stream at your usual cost. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch LIV Golf live streams in the UK

Like in Canada, it looks like UK viewers will be able to watch LIV Golf on the tournament's app and website in 2025, as well as likely the LIV Golf YouTube channel, as there is no TV deal in place.

In 2024, the UK was one of the countries that could access the YouTube streams for free.

If you're away from home and still want to tune in, trying using NordVPN to easily access all your domestic streaming services.

How to watch LIV Golf live streams in Australia

Good news for golf fans in Australia as the LIV Golf series will be free on 7Plus, the streaming service from Channel 7.

7Plus is totally free and will be showing all 14 events this season.

Not at home right now? A VPN such as NordVPN can help you to access your usual streaming services from anywhere.

LIV Golf 2025 schedule

What is the LIV Golf schedule for 2025? February 6-8 - LIV Golf Riyadh - Riyadh Golf Club February 14-16 - LIV Golf Adelaide - The Grange Golf Club March 7-9 - LIV Golf Hong Kong - Hong Kong Golf Club March 14-16 - LIV Golf Singapore - Sentosa Golf Club April 4-6 - LIV Golf Miami - Blue Monster at Trump National Doral April 25-27 - LIV Golf Mexico City - Club de Golf Chapultepec May 2-4 - LIV Golf Korea - Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea June 6-8 - LIV Golf Washington DC - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club June 27-29 - LIV Golf Dallas - Maridoe Golf Club July 11-13 - LIV Golf Andalucia - Real Club Valderrama July 25-27 - LIV Golf UK - JCB Golf and Country Club August 8-10 - LIV Golf Chicago - Bolingbrook Golf Club August 15-17 - LIV Golf Indianapolis - The Club at Chatham Hills August 22-24 - Team Championship - LIV Golf Michigan - The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort

Which players have joined LIV Golf in 2025? In addition to 22-year-old Irishman, Tom McKibbin (Legion XII), other new arrivals are New Zealand's Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC) South Korea's Jang Yu-bin (Iron Heads GC), Denmark's Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC) and Spain's Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC). Chieh-Po Lee from Chinese Taipei has also earned his place as a wildcard by winning the LIV Golf Promotions qualifying event.