Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live stream: how to watch boxing online – prices, fight time, full card

You can find the Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live stream on DAZN, which has worldwide rights to Saturday’s eight-round bout at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Full details on how to watch a Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live stream are below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, July 20 Start time (main card): 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST (Sun) / 11am AEST (Sun) Paul vs Perry ring walk time (est): 12am ET (Sun) / 9pm PT / 5am GMT (Sun) / 2pm AEDT (Sun) Live stream: DAZN (worldwide) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: preview

Jake Paul was originally scheduled to fight Mike Tyson this weekend, but an injury suffered by the former boxing means that tussle has been pushed back to November. In the place of Iron Mike is his namesake Mike Perry, an MMA and bare-knuckle boxer who competed in the UFC 15 times.

Paul has won nine of his 10 fights to date, with six of those coming via knockout. He has a distinct size advantage over Perry, who is 5ft 10in to Paul's 6ft 1in, with the latter also significantly heavier. Another thing in Paul's favor is Perry's lack of experience in this particular discipline: his upcoming opponent has only had one boxing fight, and he lost that bout to Kenneth McNeil in 2015.

Nevertheless, Perry will pose a stiffer test than some of Paul's previous opponents. Perry is five years older than Paul, but at 32 years of age he still has plenty of stamina in the tank. Moreover, he has a knack for hanging in there even when suffering. Before he can think about the Tyson fight, Paul must see off Perry.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live stream from any location.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry from anywhere

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show Jake Paul vs Mike Perry all over the world via their pay-per-view package. In the UK the PPV fee is £19.99, while the price for countries in the European Union is €19.99. The DAZN PPV in the US will set you back $64.99 (reduced to $54.99 if you sign up to a 12-month plan). In Canada, the cost is $64.99. In Australia, you can buy the fight for $39.99. In New Zealand, you'll have to pay $39.99. Traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your local DAZN account from anywhere. We'll show you how below...

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Mike Perry from outside your country

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country which is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to livestream Jake Paul vs Mike Perry from anywhere:

