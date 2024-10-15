Giro del Veneto live stream 2024: How to watch cycling online for free, key dates, start time

The Giro del Veneto celebrates its 87th edition this year with a tough 173 kilometre route between the iconic cities of Verona and Vicenza. Here’s where to watch 2024 Giro del Veneto live streams online from anywhere – including any free streams.

The Veneto, called the cradle of Italian cycling is home to many of the nation's most famous bike brands, most decorated riders and most passionate fans. Many of the stars of the peloton will have hung up their wheels after Sunday's Tour of Lombardy leaving the race wide open for riders and teams looking for some end of season success in this prestigious event, the penultimate event on the European calendar.

Leading the charge will be Team UAE keen for yet more success after dominating the season with an amazing 76 wins. With no Pogacar they will pin their hopes on Marc Hirschi but he will face tough competition from the likes of Ben Hermans and Magnus Cort.

You can watch the 2024 Giro del Veneto for FREE on the Rai Sport TV channel and the RaiPlay streaming service.

RaiPlay – Italy

Use a VPN to watch 2024 Giro del Veneto for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Giro del Veneto live streams in the US

According to the official race website, fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Giro del Veneto live on Discovery+ ($4.99/month).

Confusingly, FloBikes announced back in February that it would broadcast the race, but the page now returns a 404 error and there is no sign of it listed in the schedule. There was also talk of Max streaming the Veneto (per Warner Bros. Discovery) but, again, we can't see anything on the schedule and the date appears to be wrong.

Remember: Italian nationals visiting the US can tap into their usual, free Rai Play stream via a VPN. Details above.

Can I watch Giro del Veneto 2024 in the UK and Europe?

The official Giro del Veneto website implies that Discovery Plus will air the 2024 Giro del Veneto in selected countries "abroad". However, it doesn't give any further details and there is no specific mention of the UK. Nor could we find the race in Eurosport's TV listings. So you may be out of luck.

Don't forget, if you're traveling abroad you can watch your usual stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch a 2024 Giro del Veneto live stream for free? Yes! Cycling fans based in Italy can watch the action for free on Rai. Most other locations, you're looking at a paid stream at best. Remember that if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Giro del Veneto on your usual streaming service – from wherever you happen to be at the time.

What is the 2024 Giro del Veneto Route? Starting in fair Verona the 173 kilometre course heads east along the plains to encounter its first real obstacle at the 61 kilometre mark, the Monte del Roccolo. After crossing this modest 4.9 kilometre climb the race arrives in Vicenza to start the five laps of the finishing circuit. Each lap features two 1 kilometre climbs, the 7.2% average Monte Berico and the shallower 3.9% average Torri de Arcugnano. This duo of ramps will be the springboards for attacks as each lap the pace and fatigue will increase meaning all favourites will have to be close to the front of the race at all times.

2024 Giro del Veneto route profile

(Image credit: Giro del Veneto 2024)

What are the Giro del Veneto 2024 predictions? With many favourites now sunning themselves on the beach after a long hard season it leaves the race wide open for a surprise winner, a rider who still has good legs this late in the year. Top of this list is one of the riders of Autumn Marc Hirschi who will be riding his final race for team UAE before transferring to Tudor Pro Cycling next year. Other names to look out for on the start sheet are Magnus Cort, Ben Hermans and Luca Vergallito.

Can I watch the Giro del Veneto 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all UCI events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@UCI), Instagram (@UCI), TikTok (@UCI) and YouTube (@UCI).