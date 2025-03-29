Gent-Wevelgem live stream 2025: how to watch WorldTour cycling online from anywhere

The 87th Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields is the latest race Tadej Pogačar would like to add to his palmeres and, in the absence of both Wout Van Aert and Mathieu Van der Poel, this could be his perfect opportunity.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Gent-Wevelgem 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

If Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) starts a race then he wants to win it and ‘Gent–Wevelgem – In Flanders Fields’ is a gap that needs filling on his resumé. He will find this one harder than the Tour of Flanders, though, as the course isn’t as attritional and traditionally favors the sprinters.

These sprinters have to be able to master the Kemmelberg, though. This 450-meter cobbled climb just outside the small village of Kemmel, packed 10-deep with drunken fans, shapes and often decides the race each year. Of course, there is more to the race than just one climb – there are others such as the Rodeberg and the vicious Baneberg – but it’s the Kemmelberg that tends to do all the damage.

Aside from Pogačar, and if they can get over the wickedly steep cobbles, the other favorites will be the top sprinters Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and 2022 winner Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty). If the pure sprinters can be dropped then keep an eye on two-time winner Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and Omloop winner Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility).

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Gent-Wevelgem live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Gent-Wevelgem 2025 live stream online

Cycling fans in Belgium, the Netherlands and Australia will get to watch a FREE Gent-Wevelgem 2025 live stream as they can tune in for free on either Sporza or RTBF in Belgium, NOS in the Netherlands and SBS in Australia

If you're a resident of Belgium, the Netherlands or Australia and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. Details above.

Watch a 2025 Gent-Wevelgem live stream from abroad

Gent-Wevelgem is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

How to watch Gent-Wevelgem live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Gent-Wevelgem on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$150 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your Flo subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Gent-Wevelgem live streams in the UK

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 4 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Gent-Wevelgem live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Gent-Wevelgem on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$203.88 for the year or CAN$39.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch 2025 Gent-Wevelgem live streams in Australia

Cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Gent-Wevelgem on SBS for FREE.

If you're away from Australia right now, a VPN will allow you to still access your usual free streams as if you’re back home. We recommend NordVPN.