FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 live stream: how to watch matches for free online

The biggest international basketball tournament in the world, the FIBA Basketball World Cup sees 32 teams playing 92 games across 16 days of action. And it's good news for fans in Spain – you can find a FREE 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup live stream on RTVE. Away from Spain? Use a VPN to watch from anywhere.

Taking place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, the 19th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup will feature 32 teams divided into eight groups, all bidding to be crowned world champions. Heading into the tournament, there are plenty of intriguing storylines, despite the withdrawal of several NBA stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Nikola Jokic (Serbia) and Ricky Rubio (Spain).

The US are desperate for redemption after finishing seventh four years ago in China and have been in sensational form in their warm-up games. Spain are currently the number one ranked team in the world and are desperate to defend their title, while France are looking to continue their upward trajectory after finishing third in 2019 and then second at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Elsewhere, Serbia are keen to improve on their fourth-place finish last time out, Canada have sent a team loaded with NBA talent and Australia believe they have a chance of going all the way after securing a first-ever podium finish at the Olympics. Co-hosts, Japan and the Philippines (Indonesia failed to qualify) will also hope to deliver in front of home fans and try to make it to the second round.

As well as the silverware on offer, all countries will also be looking to secure a spot at next year’s Olympics in Paris, with the top Asian, African and Oceania finishers, top two Americas finishers, and top two European finishers (outside of host France) automatically qualifying.

It’s set to be a hugely entertaining tournament so if you don’t want to miss any of the action then follow the guide below to find out how you can watch a FIBA Basketball World Cup live stream wherever you are in the world.

2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup live stream: how to watch in the US

Coverage of the entire FIBA Basketball World Cup will be shown on ESPN2, with games also streamed on the ESPN App or on ESPN+.

2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup live stream: how to watch in Canada

In Canada, a FIBA Basketball World Cup live stream is being shown on Sportsnet.

2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup live stream: how to watch in the UK

Basketball fans in the UK can watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup via FIBA's digital platform, Courtside 1891.

Fans can purchase the FIBA World Cup Pass for £21.99 and watch all of the games from the tournament.

How to watch FIBA Basketball World Cup live streams in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup live streams on ESPN and Kayo Sports. Kayo is a subscription service, however select games are being shown free of charge.

2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup live stream: how to watch in other select countries

The full list of territories able to get the Courtside 1891 pass through the NBA’s platforms is Angola, Argentina, Cape Verde, Cote D’Ivoire, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Greece, Indonesia, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Puerto Rico, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and the UK.

