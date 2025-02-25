How to watch Dope Girls online from anywhere

Watch Dope Girls

An all new series from the producers of Industry, Dope Girls is all set to be the latest BBC iPlayer smash hit. Its female cast includes Julianne Nicholson, Polly Stenham, Alex Warren and Shannon Murphy, with their characters losing themselves in the hedonism of post-war Soho and moving into a criminal world which is starting to attract the attention of the first wave of female police officers, going undercover to expose this growing criminal enterprise. Here's where to watch Dope Girls online for free – from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiered: Saturday, February 22 at 9.15 pm GMT TV Channel: BBC One Watch free: all six episodes on BBC iPlayer (free with TV license) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Dope Girls promises to reveal a world that has long been forgotten. The years after the First World War saw huge social upheaval, as men returning from the frontline got home to discover women who had spent the war years working no longer willing to go back to their old lives.

In this slick new six-part drama series, we meet the women forging the new underground scene in London's Soho and how their embrace of the criminal underworld created a scene that lasted for the best part of a century.

The series is based on Dope Girls: The Birth of the British Drug Underground by Marek Kohn, released in 1992. The show is a fictionalised account of the book.

Read on as we explain how to watch Dope Girls from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Dope Girls in the US?

At the time of writing, any plans to make Dope Girls available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Dope Girlson BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Dope Girls for FREE

You can watch Dope Girls for FREE in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with a valid TV license. All six episodes are available to stream right now, and air on TV at around 9.15pm on Saturday evenings. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch Dope Girls: for free from anywhere.

Can you watch Dope Girls in Canada?

As with the US, there's no word as to when or if Dope Girls will air in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Dope Girls in Australia?

Any plans to make Dope Girls available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Dope Girls on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Dope Girls cast

Julianne Nicholson as Kate Galloway

Eliza Scanlen as Violet Davies

Umi Myers as Billie Cassidy

Eilidh Fisher as Evie Galloway

Sebastian Croft as Silvio Salucci

Geraldine James as Isabella Salucci

Rory Fleck Byrne as Luca Salucci

Dustin Demri-Burns as Damaso Salucci

Eben Figueiredo as Matteo Rossi Salucci

Michael Duke as Eddie Cobb

Ian Bonar as Sgt Frank Turner

Nabhaan Rizwan as Silas Huxley

Priya Kansara as Lily Lee

Jordan Kouamé as Reggie Regbo

Will Keen as Frederick Asquith-Gore

Fiona Button as Sophie Asquith-Gore

Carlos Powell

Harry Cadby as Jimmy Conville

