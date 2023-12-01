How to watch Doctor Who Specials episode 2 – stream Wild Blue Yonder online from anywhere today

How to watch Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder

Episode 2 of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials is titled Wild Blue Yonder and airs on BBC One at 6.30pm GMT tonight in the UK and globally on Disney Plus later today. This and all other episodes are FREE to stream on the BBC iPlayer in UK straight after they've aired. Away from the UK and still want to watch? Use a VPN to watch Doctor Who from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Today TV channel: BBC One Time: 6.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT / 5.30am AEDT (Mon) FREE stream: iPlayer (UK) Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer when abroad

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder preview

With David Tennant's (now 14th) Doctor and trusty companion Donna Noble (played by Catherine Tate) reuniting in the first of the three 60th Anniversary Specials, episode 2 sees them getting back to grips with the TARDIS and travelling through space and time to their next adventure.

A standalone story from the first instalment, returning showrunner Russell T Davies has previously described episode 2 as "very scary", with Tennant saying that it's "unlike any episode of Doctor Who ever". So we suggest that you get that space behind the sofa clear and ready for you to hide in.

As ever, the BBC is giving very little away about the upcoming episode, but the teaser trailer (which you can find at the bottom of this article) suggests that the TARDIS's early warning system is trying to let the Doctor and Donna know that they've landed in hostile territory. "There's something on this ship that's so bad the TARDIS ran away?" asks Donna, prompting a decidedly anxious "Yes" from the Time Lord.

Star Beast – the first episode of the new trilogy – has been universally lauded as a return to form for the beloved show, so we can't wait to see what Davies and director Tom Kingsley have up their sleeve next.

To follow the Doctor's next big adventure, use our guide below to watch Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder today no matter where you are in the Whoniverse.

How to watch Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder free online

How to watch Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder online for FREE

Wild Blue Yonder – the second of the three Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials – airs on tonight at 6.30pm GMT on BBC One. For those wanting to watch Doctor Who online, the episode (along with the Doctor's entire back catalog) will be available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer the same day. It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder from anywhere

If you are away from home as the second episode of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials air, you’ll be unable to watch Wild Blue Yonder like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And ExpressVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

Use a VPN to watch Doctor Who from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick set up and connect to, easy to use and highly secure. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices. And what makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Better yet, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get 3-months extra FREE – a brilliant offer TV addicts won’t want to miss.

How to use a VPN to watch Doctor Who

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Doctor Who online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for BBC iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer website or app to watch Doctor Who

Can you watch Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder from elsewhere?

Disney Plus is now the international home for Doctor Who, with episode 2 of the 60th Anniversary Specials landing later today in most countries. That means you can watch Wild Blue Yonder and all future Doctor Who episodes on Disney Plus in the US, Canada, Australia and everywhere else outside the UK. Don't forget that Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Doctor Who on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder trailer