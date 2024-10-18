How to watch DI Ray season 2 online: stream British crime drama

After a gripping first season, the Jed Mercurio produced crime drama is back for a sophomore outing. So keep reading as we explain how to watch DI Ray online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Watch DI Ray season 2 online

With the name of the man behind Line of Duty and Trigger Point above the marquee, viewers know what to expect from DI Ray. But creator and writer Maya Sondhi infuses the show with a little more nuance than some of Mercurio’s other police blockbusters.

Promoted to the homicide division of a fictional Birmingham force in season one, it didn’t take DI Rachita Ray (Parminder Nadra) long to realise she was a token hire. Especially when a culturally specific honour killing was sent her way as a first assignment. Her investigation exposed deep rooted racial bias in the force, with evidence pointing at British Hindu suspects flimsy at best.

Returning from suspension, season 2 sees Ray assigned to investigate the brutal execution style murder of a young nurse, with all signs pointing to a gangland turf war. But as the investigation deepens, more disturbing motivations begin to be exposed.

Season 2 looks to continue the show’s complex and gripping assessment of internal and external racial prejudice within the police and is not to be missed for fans of hard-hitting crime drama. So read on for how to watch DI Ray online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch DI Ray season 2 for FREE? Viewers in Australia, the UK and Canada can all enjoy completely FREE streams of DI Ray. Aussies want to log on to SBS on Demand, while Brits should head to ITVX. For Canadians, CBC Gem is the place to be. Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad.

How to watch DI Ray season 2 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch DI Ray season 2, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch DI Ray season 2 from anywhere:

How to watch DI Ray season 2 online in the US

DI Ray season 2 aired on PBS in the US in June. It can now be streamed with PBS Passport. While PBS is generally a free service, Passport is only available to donors of above $5 per month or $60 per year. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch DI Ray season 2 online in Canada

Canadians have had a bit of a wait for DI Ray season 2 compared to their friends south of the border, but it's finally set to arrive on Friday, October 25, streaming on free service CBC Gem. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch DI Ray season 2 online in the UK

Despite being a British show, DI Ray season 2 arrived in other territories a fair bit ahead of the UK. However, the sophomore series is finally set to arrive for free streaming on Sunday, October 20 on ITVX. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch DI Ray season 2 online in Australia

Aussies are the lucky ones, as not only has DI Ray season 2 been available to stream since July, but you can do so absolutely free via SBS on Demand. Away from the Oz right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

What you need to know about DI Ray season 2

When is the DI Ray season 2 release date? DI Ray season 2 was released in the summer of 2024 in the US and Australia. It is set to arrive in the UK on Sunday, October 20 with Canada following close behind on Friday, October 25.

What can we expect from DI Ray season 2? The official synopsis from the show's US home PBS reads: "Two months after her suspension from the force, D.I. Rachita Ray returns to homicide to investigate the brutal shooting of a young nurse and the head of a notorious crime syndicate outside a Birmingham hospital. The shooting sends shockwaves throughout the city. All signs point to a gangland turf war, but as DI Ray begins to pull at the threads, new evidence comes to light that suggest a far more complex mystery."

Who is in the cast of DI Ray season 2? Parminder Nagra as DI Rachita Ray Gemma Whelan as DCI Kerry Henderson Jamie Bamber as DCI Martyn Hunter Sam Baker-Jones as DC Liam Payne Peter Bankole as DS Kwesi Edmund Maanuv Thiara as PS Tony Khatri Jessica Temple as DC Carly Lake Steve Oram as DS Clive Bottomly Ian Puleston-Davies as Supt. Ross Beardsmore Witney White, as DC Charlene Ellis Lauren Drummond as Suzie Chapman Michael Socha as Dave Chapman Patrick Baladi as DI Patrick Holden Naomi Yang as Hiroka McGregor Jamie Bell as Stevo Miller Taha Rahim as Ravinder Mochani

DI Ray season 2 episode guide

Episode 1: "Wrong Place"

Two months after her suspension, DI Ray is thrust back into the homicide unit to investigate the fatal shooting of a young nurse and the leader of a notorious crime syndicate.

Episode 2: "Rivals"

Ray teams up with Serious Organised Crime to rescue her prime suspect; a photo on Rav's laptop leads to a shocking discovery.

Episode 3: "The Hunt for Rav"

The hunt for the killer intensifies as a third victim is found; Rachita is forced to confront a familiar face from the past; Suzie makes inquiries into her family's affairs.

Episode 4: "A Test of Wills"

Rachita's past traumas reappear when the attempt to catch Rav takes a surprising turn; the team use Martin's information to locate a former friend of Frank who harbours resentment.

Episode 5: "Staying on Top"

When DI Ray gets dangerously close to the truth, she becomes the target of a deadly threat; pressure to name a triple homicide suspect grows as a result of public disapproval.

Episode 6: "Enemy Within"

DI Ray turns her focus back to the Chapman family after finding the missing gun; Suzie takes drastic action; DI Ray and Clive execute their deadly plan to uncover corruption in the highest ranks of the force.