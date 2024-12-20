How to watch the Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas Special online – stream festive instalment of the cosy crime drama

The BBC’s flagship cosy crime drama returns for another festive outing, and this time, there’s a new detective in town. So keep reading as we explain how to watch the Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

After Ralph Little’s Neville Parker ended his record-breaking stint on the show by sailing off into the sunset with fellow detective Florence, Honoré police department was left in drastic need of a new lead investigator.

All this means that when a man dressed as Santa is discovered shot dead on the beach and all signs point to a young boy being the killer, the local force are left all at sea without a captain. However when Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) gets word that a British DI is holidaying on the island, it’s not long before Don Gilet’s Mervin Wilson is removed from his flight home and thrust straight into the thick of the case.

The Death in Paradise Christmas specials are always a highlight of the Beeb’s festive schedule and at this point we all know what to expect – a brutal murder, some personal drama, and a whole heap of lighthearted shenanigans. Ralph Little held the reigns longer than any previous lead, but much like Doctor Who, Death in Paradise has proven that shaking things up while managing to remain exactly the same is the key to long-running success.

A new lead detective is always cause for intrigue over on Saint Marie, and the festive edition of the murder mystery show never disappoints. So read on for how to watch the Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

How to watch Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas Special for free in the UK

Viewers in the UK have an extra special gift because not only are they the first to be able to watch the Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special on Sunday, December 22, but they can do so completely FREE on BBC iPlayer. The episode will air at 8.30pm on TV and on iPlayer, and will be available to stream on-demand afterwards.

How to watch the Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch the Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside the UK due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are.

Use a VPN to watch the Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special from anywhere:

How to watch the Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special online in the UK

In the UK, the Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special is set to air on BBC One in the UK, at 8:30pm on Sunday, December 22. It will also be available to stream FREE on BBC iPlayer as it airs and on-demand. Viewers can also binge all previous episodes, including Christmas specials, on the service right now as well as spin-off series Beyond Paradise and Return to Paradise. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch the Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special online in the US, Australia and Canada

BritBox is the international home of Death in Paradise with the latest festive special set to arrive globally over the holiday season.

Release dates vary, but Australians will be able to watch from Monday, December 23 and those in North America can meet Saint Marie's new detective from Friday, December 27.

In the US, BritBox costs $8.99 per month, Canadian prices start at CA$10.99 while for Aussies it's $9.99. All countries offer 12 months for the price of 10.

Brit abroad? Anyone travelling overseas who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

What you need to know about the Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special

When is the the Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special release date? The Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special premieres for FREE in the U.K. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, December 22 at 8:30pm GMT. It'll stream on BritBox internationally with viewers in Australia able to stream from Monday, December 23 while North Americans can tune in from Friday, December 27.

What can we expect from the Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special? The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "When holiday maker Stuart Fullwell (Marcus Brigstocke), fresh from performing karaoke dressed as Santa, is found shot dead on the beach by a young boy Ollie - son of Jamie (Jim Howick) - the Saint Marie police team kick into action. But with no Detective Inspector in place of the recently departed Neville Parker, are they capable of tackling such a big case?With the pressure mounting, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) is relieved to receive some encouraging news as he learns a British detective is holidaying on the island. Following a somewhat disappointing solo trip, DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) is aboard a flight back home to London ready to take off, though is informed by his boss that he’s to be seconded to Honoré, whether he likes it or not…"

Who is in the cast of the Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special?

Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson

Don Warrington as Selwyn Patterson

Shantol Jackson as Naomi Thomas

Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

Ginny Holder as Darlene Curtis

Danny John-Jules as Dwayne Myers

Jim Howick as Jamie

Marcus Brigstocke as Stuart

How many detectives have there been on Death in Paradise? Don Gilet's DI Mervin Wilson will be the fifth detective to have headed up Honoré's police department. Previous detectives were: Richard Poole (Ben Miller, seasons 1-2), Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall, seasons 3-6), Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon, seasons 6-9) and Neville Parker (Ralph Little, seasons 9-13).

Are there any Death in Paradise spin-off Christmas specials? There are two Death in Paradise spin-offs: the Kris Marshall-fronted Beyond Paradise and the Australian-set Return to Paradise. Return debuted its first season this year, while Beyond will air its second Christmas special later in the festive period, airing on December 27 in the UK. We'll of course bring you all the details of how to watch that soon.