Watch BWF World Tour Badminton Finals 2024: free live stream, online, draw, schedule

The season-ending BWF World Tour Badminton Finals brings together the best players from across the globe for five days of exhilarating action. In total, just 40 players and pairs will commence battle as they attempt to win titles across five categories — men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

In the men’s singles, reigning champion Viktor Axelsen has pulled out through injury, meaning Denmark’s Anders Antonsen is the man. The 27-year-old has won three World Tour titles this year and was crowned the European champion. He’ll face competition from the likes of world number one Shi Yuqi of China and Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.

When it comes to the women’s singles, Olympic champion An Seyoung of South Korea will undoubtedly be one of the favorites but she finds herself in a tough group alongside breakout Chinese star Wang Zhiyi and 2022 world champion Yamaguchi Akane of Japan.

When it comes to the men’s doubles, the Danish duo of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen are the top seeds but they will face competition from the dangerous Chinese pairing of He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu. In the women’s event, China’s Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning are the overwhelming favorites, as are Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin in the mixed doubles.

Free badminton stream: You can watch the BWF World Tour Badminton Finals for free on the BWF YouTube channel in select countries, including the US, Canada and Australia.

TNT Sports is showing the 2024 BWF World Tour Badminton Finals in the UK. If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you for access to 30 days of TNT Sports. Play initially begins at 1.30am GMT each day.

You can watch BWF World Tour Badminton Finals live streams for free on YouTube in the USA.

In Australia, 2024 BWF World Tour Badminton Finals live streams are being shown for free on the BWF YouTube channel. Play initially begins at 12.30pm AEDT each day.

As mentioned above, you can watch BWF World Tour Badminton Finals live streams for free on YouTube in Canada too.

Here is a list of selected broadcasters globally:

China: CCTV5, Youku

Chinese Taipei: Eltasports3

Denmark: TV2

Hong Kong: SPOTV

India: Sport18, Voot Select

Indonesia: iNEWS, Visition+, MNC Vision, SPOTV

Japan: J-Sports 1, TV Asahi

Republic of Korea: SPOTV

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4

Singapore: SPOTV

Thailand: SPOTV

11 December 2024 – Group stages

12 December 2024 – Group stages

13 December 2024 – Group stages

14 December 2024 – Semi-finals

15 December 2024 – Finals

Men's singles

Group A: Anders Antonsen (DEN, 1); Chou Tien-Chen (TPE, 3); Lee Zii Jia (MAS, 6); Li Shifeng (CHN, 8)

Group B: Shi Yuqi (CHN, 2); Naraoka Kodai (JPN, 4); Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA, 5); Jonatan Christie (INA, 7)

Women's singles

Group A: Wang Zhiyi (CHN, 1); Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (INA, 3); Ohori Aya (JPN, 5); Busanan Ongbamrungphan (THA, 6)

Group B: Han Yue (CHN, 2); An Seyoung (KOR, 4); Supanida Katethong (THA, 7); Yamaguchi Akane (JPN, 8)

Men's doubles

Group A: Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (DEN, 1); Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin (MAS, 4); Lee Jhe-Huei/Yang Po-Hsuan (TPE, 5); Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin (TPE, 8)

Group B: He Jiting/Ren Xiangyu (CHN, 2); Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto (INA, 3); Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani (INA, 6); Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS, 7)

Women's doubles

Group A: Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning (CHN, 1); Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan (MAS, 4); Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu (JPN, 5); Teresa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (IND, 7)

Group B: Iwanaga Rin/Nakanishi Kie (JPN, 2); Baek Hana/Lee Sohee (KOR, 3); Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi (INA, 6); Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (CHN, 8)

Mixed doubles

Group A: Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin (CHN, 1); Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet (HKG, 4); Yang Po-Hsuan/Hu Ling-Fang (TPE, 6); Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong (CHN, 8)

Group B: Goh Soon Huat/Lai Shevon Jemie (MAS, 2); Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei (MAS, 3); Dejan Ferdinansyah/Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (INA, 5); Midorikawa Hiroki/Saito Natsu (JPN, 7)