How to watch Brit Awards 2025 online from anywhere and for free

News
By
published

For one night only, let's pretend it's Brat Summer again

Charli XCX on the red carpet of the Brit Awards 2024 wearing a long colorful dress
(Image credit: Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns)
Jump to:

Watch Brit Awards 2025

Remember Brat Summer? Charli XCX's love-it-or-loathe-it siren call for "partying through a breakdown" feels like it was from a different era, but she's out to resuscitate that feeling for one night only at the Brit Awards. With comedian Jack Whitehall hosting, here's where to watch Brit Awards 2025 online for freefrom anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Date and time: Saturday, March 1 at 8.15pm GMT

TV Channel: ITV1

Watch free: on ITVX (free with TV license)

International stream: YouTube

Use NordVPN to watch any stream

The Cambridge electropop artist leads with five nominations, one more than Dua Lipa, The Last Dinner Party, and 2023 Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective. Ahead of the show, Charli XCX was named Songwriter of the Year and her long-time producer A.G. Cook named Producer of the Year, while Sabrina Carpenter received the prestigious Global Success Award.

Carpenter, The Last Dinner Party and Sam Fender will headline the performances at the O2 Arena, so read on as we explain how to watch Brit Awards 2025 from anywhere.

Can I watch Brit Awards 2025 for free?

How to watch Brit Awards 2025 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Brit Awards 2025 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Brit Awards from anywhere – our favorite is NordVPN.

NordVPN – get the world's best VPNNordVPN is our #1 choice$3.39 per monthextra 3 months absolutely FREE
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.

The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Brit Awards 2025 in the US

US flag

The 2025 Brit Awards will be streamed for free on the Brits YouTube channel, with the ceremony set to begin at 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT on Saturday afternoon, though coverage is expected to be on a delay, starting at around 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

It isn't clear if the live red carpet show at 12.30pm ET / 9.30 am PT will also be available to stream on the service.

Americans currently on holiday in the UK can use a VPN to watch Brit Awards 2025 on YouTube.

How to watch Brit Awards 2025 for FREE in the UK

UK flag

8.15pmSaturday, March 1ITVX

Brits can watch Brit Awards 2025 on ITV1 at 8.15pm GMT on Saturday, March 1. It will also be available to stream both live and on demand on ITVX.

A pre-party show will air on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Thursday, February 27 and again at 3.10pm on Saturday. There will also be a live red carpet show at 5.30pm on Saturday, which will be streamed on both Instagram and Facebook.

Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into ITVX while away from home, and watch Brit Awards 2025 for free.

How to watch Brit Awards 2025 in Canada

Canadian flag

As with the US, fans based in Canada can watch Brit Awards 2025 on the Brits YouTube channel. The show begins at 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT on Saturday, and coverage is due to start on a delay at 4pm ET / 1pm ET.

There will also be a red carpet show, beginning at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT, though it isn't yet clear if this will be available to live stream.

Canadians currently traveling in the UK can use a VPN to unblock the YouTube stream. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Brit Awards 2025 in Australia

Australia flag

The Brits YouTube channel will be live streaming Brit Awards 2025 for free, from 8am AEDT on Sunday morning. If that's a little early for your liking, you'll likely be able to tune in on-demand too.

There's also a red carpet show scheduled for 4.30am, though it isn't clear if it will be shown live on YouTube.

Australians currently away from home in the UK can use a VPN to watch Brit Awards 2025.

Brit Awards performers 2025

Sabrina Carpenter

JADE

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Teddy Swims

Sam Fender

Lola Young

Ezra Collective

Jorja Smith

Brit Awards nominations 2025

British Album of the Year

Charli XCX – Brat

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One's Watching

The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy

Song of the Year

Artemas – "I Like the Way You Kiss Me"

The Beatles – "Now and Then"

Bl3ss with Camrin Watsin featuring Bbyclose – "Kisses"

Central Cee featuring Lil Baby – "Band4Band"

Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish – "Guess"

Chase & Status featuring Stormzy – "Backbone"

Coldplay – "Feelslikeimfallinginlove"

Dua Lipa – "Training Season"

Ella Henderson featuring Rudimental – "Alibi"

JADE – "Angel of My Dreams"

Jordan Adetunji – "Kehlani"

KSI featuring Trippie Redd – "Thick of It"

Myles Smith – "Stargazing"

Sam Ryder – "You're Christmas to Me"

Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and D.O.D. – "Somedays"

British Artist of the Year

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

British Group

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Best Pop Act

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

JADE

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Best R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Flo

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

Raye

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill

Charli XCX

Chase & Status

Fred again..

Nia Archives

Best Alternative/Rock Act

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

Best New Artist

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

International Artist of the Year

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, the Creator

International Group of the Year

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.

Future and Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Best International Song

Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"

Beyoncé – "Texas Hold 'Em"

Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan – "Good Luck, Babe!"

Djo – "End of Beginning"

Eminem – "Houdini"

Hozier – "Too Sweet"

Jack Harlow – "Lovin on Me"

Noah Kahan – "Stick Season"

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"

Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – "Fortnight"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"

Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"

Disclaimer

VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment
Ryan Hardie of Plymouth Argyle scores from the penalty spot during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool

Man City vs Plymouth live stream: how to watch FA Cup fifth round game online
Participants waving rainbow flags march in the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade 2024.

How to watch the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade online – live stream LGBTQIA+ Pride event from anywhere
Four TV executives sitting and standing around a table in Apple TV Plus show The Studio

3 shows I'm most excited to stream on Apple TV Plus in March 2025 - including Seth Rogen's new comedy drama The Studio

See more latest