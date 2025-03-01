How to watch Brit Awards 2025 online from anywhere and for free

Watch Brit Awards 2025

Remember Brat Summer? Charli XCX's love-it-or-loathe-it siren call for "partying through a breakdown" feels like it was from a different era, but she's out to resuscitate that feeling for one night only at the Brit Awards. With comedian Jack Whitehall hosting, here's where to watch Brit Awards 2025 online for free – from anywhere with a VPN.

The Cambridge electropop artist leads with five nominations, one more than Dua Lipa, The Last Dinner Party, and 2023 Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective. Ahead of the show, Charli XCX was named Songwriter of the Year and her long-time producer A.G. Cook named Producer of the Year, while Sabrina Carpenter received the prestigious Global Success Award.

Carpenter, The Last Dinner Party and Sam Fender will headline the performances at the O2 Arena, so read on as we explain how to watch Brit Awards 2025 from anywhere.

If you're keen to watch Brit Awards 2025 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

The 2025 Brit Awards will be streamed for free on the Brits YouTube channel, with the ceremony set to begin at 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT on Saturday afternoon, though coverage is expected to be on a delay, starting at around 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

It isn't clear if the live red carpet show at 12.30pm ET / 9.30 am PT will also be available to stream on the service.

Brits can watch Brit Awards 2025 on ITV1 at 8.15pm GMT on Saturday, March 1. It will also be available to stream both live and on demand on ITVX. A pre-party show will air on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Thursday, February 27 and again at 3.10pm on Saturday. There will also be a live red carpet show at 5.30pm on Saturday, which will be streamed on both Instagram and Facebook. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into ITVX while away from home, and watch Brit Awards 2025 for free.

As with the US, fans based in Canada can watch Brit Awards 2025 on the Brits YouTube channel. The show begins at 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT on Saturday, and coverage is due to start on a delay at 4pm ET / 1pm ET.

There will also be a red carpet show, beginning at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT, though it isn't yet clear if this will be available to live stream.

The Brits YouTube channel will be live streaming Brit Awards 2025 for free, from 8am AEDT on Sunday morning. If that's a little early for your liking, you'll likely be able to tune in on-demand too.

There's also a red carpet show scheduled for 4.30am, though it isn't clear if it will be shown live on YouTube.

Sabrina Carpenter

JADE

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Teddy Swims

Sam Fender

Lola Young

Ezra Collective

Jorja Smith

British Album of the Year Charli XCX – Brat The Cure – Songs of a Lost World Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism Ezra Collective – Dance, No One's Watching The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy

Song of the Year Artemas – "I Like the Way You Kiss Me" The Beatles – "Now and Then" Bl3ss with Camrin Watsin featuring Bbyclose – "Kisses" Central Cee featuring Lil Baby – "Band4Band" Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish – "Guess" Chase & Status featuring Stormzy – "Backbone" Coldplay – "Feelslikeimfallinginlove" Dua Lipa – "Training Season" Ella Henderson featuring Rudimental – "Alibi" JADE – "Angel of My Dreams" Jordan Adetunji – "Kehlani" KSI featuring Trippie Redd – "Thick of It" Myles Smith – "Stargazing" Sam Ryder – "You're Christmas to Me" Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and D.O.D. – "Somedays"

British Artist of the Year Beabadoobee Central Cee Charli XCX Dua Lipa Fred again.. Jamie xx Michael Kiwanuka Nia Archives Rachel Chinouriri Sam Fender

British Group Bring Me the Horizon Coldplay The Cure Ezra Collective The Last Dinner Party

Best Pop Act Charli XCX Dua Lipa JADE Lola Young Myles Smith

Best R&B Act Cleo Sol Flo Jorja Smith Michael Kiwanuka Raye

Best Dance Act Becky Hill Charli XCX Chase & Status Fred again.. Nia Archives

Best Alternative/Rock Act Beabadoobee The Cure Ezra Collective The Last Dinner Party Sam Fender

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act Central Cee Dave Ghetts Little Simz Stormzy

Best New Artist English Teacher Ezra Collective The Last Dinner Party Myles Smith Rachel Chinouriri

International Artist of the Year Adrianne Lenker Asake Benson Boone Beyoncé Billie Eilish Chappell Roan Kendrick Lamar Sabrina Carpenter Taylor Swift Tyler, the Creator

International Group of the Year Amyl and the Sniffers Confidence Man Fontaines D.C. Future and Metro Boomin Linkin Park

Best International Song Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things" Beyoncé – "Texas Hold 'Em" Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather" Chappell Roan – "Good Luck, Babe!" Djo – "End of Beginning" Eminem – "Houdini" Hozier – "Too Sweet" Jack Harlow – "Lovin on Me" Noah Kahan – "Stick Season" Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help" Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso" Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – "Fortnight" Teddy Swims – "Lose Control" Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"