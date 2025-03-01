How to watch Brit Awards 2025 online from anywhere and for free
For one night only, let's pretend it's Brat Summer again
Watch Brit Awards 2025
Remember Brat Summer? Charli XCX's love-it-or-loathe-it siren call for "partying through a breakdown" feels like it was from a different era, but she's out to resuscitate that feeling for one night only at the Brit Awards. With comedian Jack Whitehall hosting, here's where to watch Brit Awards 2025 online for free – from anywhere with a VPN.
Date and time: Saturday, March 1 at 8.15pm GMT
TV Channel: ITV1
Watch free: on ITVX (free with TV license)
International stream: YouTube
The Cambridge electropop artist leads with five nominations, one more than Dua Lipa, The Last Dinner Party, and 2023 Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective. Ahead of the show, Charli XCX was named Songwriter of the Year and her long-time producer A.G. Cook named Producer of the Year, while Sabrina Carpenter received the prestigious Global Success Award.
Carpenter, The Last Dinner Party and Sam Fender will headline the performances at the O2 Arena, so read on as we explain how to watch Brit Awards 2025 from anywhere.
Can I watch Brit Awards 2025 for free?
Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch Brit Awards 2025 for free on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service, and fans everywhere else, including the US, Canada and Australia, can tune in for free via the Brits YouTube channel.
Away traveling and don't want to miss out? Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch Brit Awards 2025 on your usual free streaming service from abroad.
How to watch Brit Awards 2025 from anywhere
If you're keen to watch Brit Awards 2025 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to watch Brit Awards from anywhere – our favorite is NordVPN.
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Brit Awards 2025 in the US
The 2025 Brit Awards will be streamed for free on the Brits YouTube channel, with the ceremony set to begin at 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT on Saturday afternoon, though coverage is expected to be on a delay, starting at around 4pm ET / 1pm PT.
It isn't clear if the live red carpet show at 12.30pm ET / 9.30 am PT will also be available to stream on the service.
Americans currently on holiday in the UK can use a VPN to watch Brit Awards 2025 on YouTube.
How to watch Brit Awards 2025 for FREE in the UK
Brits can watch Brit Awards 2025 on ITV1 at 8.15pm GMT on Saturday, March 1. It will also be available to stream both live and on demand on ITVX.
A pre-party show will air on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Thursday, February 27 and again at 3.10pm on Saturday. There will also be a live red carpet show at 5.30pm on Saturday, which will be streamed on both Instagram and Facebook.
Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into ITVX while away from home, and watch Brit Awards 2025 for free.
How to watch Brit Awards 2025 in Canada
As with the US, fans based in Canada can watch Brit Awards 2025 on the Brits YouTube channel. The show begins at 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT on Saturday, and coverage is due to start on a delay at 4pm ET / 1pm ET.
There will also be a red carpet show, beginning at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT, though it isn't yet clear if this will be available to live stream.
Canadians currently traveling in the UK can use a VPN to unblock the YouTube stream. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch Brit Awards 2025 in Australia
The Brits YouTube channel will be live streaming Brit Awards 2025 for free, from 8am AEDT on Sunday morning. If that's a little early for your liking, you'll likely be able to tune in on-demand too.
There's also a red carpet show scheduled for 4.30am, though it isn't clear if it will be shown live on YouTube.
Australians currently away from home in the UK can use a VPN to watch Brit Awards 2025.
Brit Awards performers 2025
Sabrina Carpenter
JADE
The Last Dinner Party
Myles Smith
Teddy Swims
Sam Fender
Lola Young
Ezra Collective
Jorja Smith
Brit Awards nominations 2025
British Album of the Year
Charli XCX – Brat
The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism
Ezra Collective – Dance, No One's Watching
The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy
Song of the Year
Artemas – "I Like the Way You Kiss Me"
The Beatles – "Now and Then"
Bl3ss with Camrin Watsin featuring Bbyclose – "Kisses"
Central Cee featuring Lil Baby – "Band4Band"
Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish – "Guess"
Chase & Status featuring Stormzy – "Backbone"
Coldplay – "Feelslikeimfallinginlove"
Dua Lipa – "Training Season"
Ella Henderson featuring Rudimental – "Alibi"
JADE – "Angel of My Dreams"
Jordan Adetunji – "Kehlani"
KSI featuring Trippie Redd – "Thick of It"
Myles Smith – "Stargazing"
Sam Ryder – "You're Christmas to Me"
Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and D.O.D. – "Somedays"
British Artist of the Year
Beabadoobee
Central Cee
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
Jamie xx
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender
British Group
Bring Me the Horizon
Coldplay
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Best Pop Act
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
JADE
Lola Young
Myles Smith
Best R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Flo
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
Raye
Best Dance Act
Becky Hill
Charli XCX
Chase & Status
Fred again..
Nia Archives
Best Alternative/Rock Act
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Sam Fender
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Stormzy
Best New Artist
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri
International Artist of the Year
Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Tyler, the Creator
International Group of the Year
Amyl and the Sniffers
Confidence Man
Fontaines D.C.
Future and Metro Boomin
Linkin Park
Best International Song
Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"
Beyoncé – "Texas Hold 'Em"
Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"
Chappell Roan – "Good Luck, Babe!"
Djo – "End of Beginning"
Eminem – "Houdini"
Hozier – "Too Sweet"
Jack Harlow – "Lovin on Me"
Noah Kahan – "Stick Season"
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"
Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"
Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – "Fortnight"
Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"
Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"
