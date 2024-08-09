How to watch Brazil vs USA women's football semi-final at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start time

Brazil vs USA women's football final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Marta of Brazil celebrates after scoring to help Brazil make it to the 2024 Olympic Brazil vs USA women's football final
(Image credit: Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)
In many ways, Brazil vs USA is the women's soccer final fans dreamt of at Olympics 2024. Two of the top sides meet and it's a chance to say goodbye to Marta. Below we have all the information on how to watch Brazil vs Spain women's football final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Brazil came into this tournament with one aim – to make sure Marta leaves Paris 2024 with a gold medal. The legendary forward announced that she will retire from international football this year. This could well be her last appearance in the iconic yellow shirt. Her side’s semi-final was a rather chaotic 4-2 victory over World Champions Spain. Throughout the tournament, La Seleção have shown they are made of tough stuff and will be keen to disrupt a USWNT going into the final as many people’s favourites.

Emma Hayes could hardly have done more in her opening tournament with her new side. They are well-positioned to win the women’s soccer gold medal for a fifth time. In Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith they have 3 of the top goal-scorers in the tournament. Hayese's squad showed they could overcome adversity in a tough semi-final against hosts France. How much that Extra Time win took out of them could be a key factor in deciding who gets gold

Here's where to watch Brazil vs USA and all the 2024 Olympic women's football live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.Here's where to watch Brazil vs USA and all the 2024 Olympic women's football live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Brazil vs USA women's football final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Brazil vs USA date: Sat, August 10
  • Start time: 11am ET / 4pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Brazil vs USA women's football final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Brazil vs USA women's football final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic Brazil vs USA women's football final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic Brazil vs USA women's football final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Brazil vs USA women's football final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Brazil vs USA women's football final live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and USA in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels. Brazil vs USA, for example, will be aired live on the USA and Telemundo networks.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Brazil vs USA women's football final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Brazil vs USA women's football final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Brazil vs USA women's football final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include Brazil vs USA women's football final free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Brazil vs USA women's football final at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic Brazil vs USA women's football final and medal day takes place on August 10. It starts at 11am ET / 4pm BST.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Brazil vs USA women's football final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

