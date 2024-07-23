How to watch football at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Olympic football broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Women's US Olympic soccer team captain, Lindsey Horan, jumps for the ball in the US home strip.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Ira L. Black - Corbis)
Jump to:

Watch football at Olympics 2024 as the likes of France, Spain, Argentina, Germany and the USA go for gold. Below we have all the information on how to watch football at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

France men's team are the favourites on home soil, with Michael Olise and Alexandre Lacazette among the big names in a side managed by Thierry Henry. Spain and Argentina have gone with fully under-23 squads rather than calling up any overage players, and both those teams will also be targeting a medal. Dominican Republic, Uzbekistan and Ukraine will debut in the men's event this summer, with 16 nations taking part in total.

The women's football event features 12 teams, including the reigning champions Canada. They will be looking to replicate their victory from three years ago, but that will be difficult for a new-look side seen as outsiders this time around. The USA are the traditional powerhouse in the women's game and fans should keep an eye out for their star players Lindsey Horan and Sophia Smith. Spain and France also look strong.

Here's where to watch football and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch football at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: July 24 - August 10 
  • Daily start: 9am ET / 2pm BST
  • Finals dates: August 8 - August 10

Best free streams

FREE football Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch football at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic football live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic football.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic football for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch football Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The football live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock, with certain matches also broadcast on NBC and USA Network.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC and Golf Channel cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch football Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers the most comprehensive coverage across the region, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 streams.

Plans usually start at £6.99 per month in the UK for the Discovery Plus Standard plan (which gets you access to all the Olympic action), but from July 17-August 11 you can take advantage of a special Olympics offer which cuts the price to £3.99 per month. New customers will be able to take advantage of the discounted price for the rest of the year.

The BBC and RTÉ are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic football broadcasters by region

Can I watch 2024 Olympic football for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include football free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the football at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic football takes place between Wednesday, July 24 and Saturday, August 10. Start times are at approximately 9am ET / 2pm BST each day.

The 2024 Olympic football medal days and finals are on August 8, August 9 and August 10.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic football on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

