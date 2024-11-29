Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo live stream: how to watch Copa Libertadores Final online 2024

The 65th Copa Libertadores Final is already the biggest match in South American football but this year, as if the stakes weren't high enough already, the final place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is also up for grabs. We know the trophy is going back to Brazil but will it be with Atlético Mineiro for a second time or will Botafogo finally make their mark on the continent's premier tournament.

This is a must-watch affair so follow our guide as we explain how to get an Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo Copa Libertadores Final live stream, and for FREE in some places.

Watch a free Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo live stream Date: Saturday, 30 November Start time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 11pm PT / 7am AEDT Venue: Estadio Monumental, Benos Aires FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)



And with that in mind it would be unwise to expect a goalfest although, despite the glorious legacy of the 2103 Atlético Mineiro Copa Libertadores winning side (including legend Ronaldinho, the soon-to-be South American Footballer of the Year), Botafogo are heavily fancied to prevail.

They are two games away from the Brazilian title (and a possible "Double"), while Atlético Mineiro are 29 points behind them in 10th. but *cliche alert* this is cup football and you-know-what goes out of the window.

That said, Thiago Almada has been brilliant for Botafogo this season and Luiz Henrique, Igor Jesus and Jefferson Savarino are probable the most potent attacking threat in South American football right now.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Copa Libertadores live streams and Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo online for free.

How to watch Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo for FREE in the UK

You can watch the 2024 Copa Libertadores final for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK this weekend, as the BBC has the rights to show the huge game. Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo will be shown free on the iPlayer streaming service, as well as through the Red Button on BBC One, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT and coverage set to begin at 7.50pm. This means you all you need to do to watch the game free online is to fire up BBC iPlayer, which doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). If you're not in the UK for the 2024 Copa Libertadores final, don't forget to download a VPN – we like NordVPN best and it's 70% off right now.

How to watch the Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo 2024 Copa Libertadores final from outside your country

How to watch Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo Copa Libertadores Final live stream in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports has the rights to broadcast the Copa Libertadores Final, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 11pm PT with build-up beforehand. beIN Sports can be accessed via most cable providers, but also through streaming services such as Sling (Soccer Pass is just $5/month) or as Fubo. Fubo offers a 7-day trial, which essentially means you can watch Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo without paying a penny! Cancel anytime. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

Where to watch Copa Libertadores Final live stream in Canada

As with the US, beIN Sports is where to watch the Copa Libertadores final in Canada, with Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo live stream set to kick off at off at 3pm ET / 11pm PT with build-up beforehand. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile. But if you don't want to subscribe to beIN, Fubo is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's Copa Libertadores final soccer coverage. Of course, if you're outside Canada right now, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a beIN or Fubo login all the same.

How to watch Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo Copa Libertadores Final live stream in Australia

If you fancy watching the Copa Libertadores Final Down Under, kick-off is scheduled for 7am AEDT on Sunday morning and you'll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster... beIN Sports. A Black Friday streaming deal currently offers two months for the heavily-slashed price of AU$3.99, then reverting to the usual price of AU$14.99 but with the freedom to cancel any time. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. Sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package. Kayo offers a two-week trial, and after your free 14 days, a basic plan costs $25 a month, while a Premium subscription is a little more expensive at $35. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value, as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Use a VPN if you are traveling abroad and want to access your local streaming services from anywhere.

