How to watch Alabama vs Georgia: live stream College Football 2024 from anywhere

Watch the Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs live streams to see a massive matchup between the 3-0 Alabama Crimson Tide and the 3-0 Georgia Bulldogs. Below is all the info on how to watch college football from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, and live streams.

First played in 1895, Alabama vs Georgia is arguably the sport's biggest rivalry. Both teams are founding members of the SEC and have defined football in the South. This game isn't just a game; it's woven into people's identities and passed on by generations.

These fierce rivals have also enjoyed plenty of success. Between them, Alabama and Georgia have 22 national championships.

Both teams head into this game in solid form. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has played efficiently, throwing eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Georgia hopes to unleash running back Trevor Etienne and hope quarterback Carson Beck can manage the game in a hostile environment.

The Bulldogs go in as favourites. They have won 45 of their last 47 games. The two losses? Alabama's handiwork.

Ready for to see a ferocious rivalry? Here's how to watch Alabama vs Georgia with our college football 2024 live streams guide.

Watch Alabama vs Georgia 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sat, Sep 28

Sat, Sep 28 Kick off time: 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT / 12:30am BST (Sunday) / 9:30am AEST (Sunday) Best streams ABC via Sling (US)

(US) Kayo Sports free trial (Australia)

(Australia) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

How to watch Alabama vs Georgia live streams in the US

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs will be live on ABC in the USA from 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

If you don't have cable, Sling TV is a great option for the college football season.

Sling Orange ($40/month) gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN 3. Sling Blue (from $40/month) gets you NFL Network plus NBC, ABC and Fox affiliates (in select markets). Or, you can combine them both.

Meanwhile, the Sling Orange + Blue plan with Sports Extra add-on ($70/month) adds ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, SEC Network and more.

Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Sling from anywhere.

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV

Fans based in the US can watch college football live streams on Sling TV. This 'over the top' streaming service is probably the cheapest way to watch the 2024 college football season without cable. You can choose and customize your college football channel lineup, and even pause it when the season ends.

A slightly more expensive alternative is Fubo, which includes all of the above channels, plus CBS and CBS Network, for the price of $79.99 a month. New users get a 7-day free trial.

College football fans would be wise to look at ESPN Plus too, as it holds the exclusive rights to a dizzying number of college football games. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month.

Use a VPN to watch Alabama vs Georgia stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual college football 2024 stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Alabama vs Georgia online in the UK

College football rights are held by Sky Sports in the UK, with the network tending to show up to three games each weekend.

The Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs live stream will be on Sky Sports NFL.

How to watch Alabama vs Georgia live streams in Australia

College football fans in Australia can live stream Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs on Kayo Sports.

Sports streaming service Kayo Sports is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract.

Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month One plan, and on three devices with its $35 Basic plan. Whichever you choose, new users get a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Alabama vs Georgia live streams in Canada

TSN is the place to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs college football in Canada. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.

Can I watch Alabama vs Georgia for free? There are no out-and-out free college football broadcasters, but it is possible to watch some games for free. That's because Fubo in the US and Kayo Sports in Australia each offer new users a 7-day free trial. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch college football from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the 2024/25 College Football season? The 2024 college football season runs from August 24 to December 14, after which the new 12-team playoffs begin on Friday, December 30. The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025.

Can I watch Alabama vs Georgia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 College Football events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NCAAFootball) and Facebook (NCAA DI Football).