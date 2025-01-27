How to watch 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards online — live stream film and TV awards ceremony from anywhere
A litany of Hollywood legends are heading to the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards as the prestigious awards ceremony celebrates its 30th anniversary on Friday, February 7 after two postponements. The event will broadcast live on E!, or be available to stream on Peacock the next day, and our guide below explains how to watch the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards online and from anywhere with a VPN.
Comedian Chelsea Handler is back at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger to host her third consecutive CCAs. She’ll make light work of entertaining a roomful of industry icons as a whopping 41 category winners are announced across film and TV.
In contrast to the Golden Globes, Wicked is a serious contender here, having amassed the most nominations alongside Conclave with 11 apiece. It’s up for Best Picture, too, competing against gory satire The Substance, musical crime comedy Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist and more for the top prize.
Meanwhile, Shōgun is expected to clean up in the TV drama categories, while fan favorites like Hacks and What We Do in the Shadows battle it out for Best Comedy Series.
Read on below and watch the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony live or on-demand, and no matter where in the world you are.
How to watch 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards online in the US
US viewers can watch the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards live on E!, the popular entertainment channel, on Friday, February 7 at 7pm ET/PT. But if you miss the initial broadcast, don’t fret: you can simply stream it the next-day on Peacock. Subscription plans to the NBC streamer start from just $7.99 a month.
Don't have cable? Don't worry, you can get E! via one of the best cable alternative providers. Sling TV is our top recommendation, as it's good value and has 40+ channels to choose from. E! is available on Sling Blue, which starts at $46/month, but you can currently get $10 off your first month.
Subscribe to a service showing the Critics’ Choice Awards but currently away? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to access your usual services from anywhere – more details below.
How to watch 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards from anywhere
If you’re traveling abroad when the Critics’ Choice Awards air, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use one of the best VPNs to watch the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards from anywhere.
How to watch 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards around the world
Can I watch 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards online in Canada?
Although the Critics’ Choice Awards aired on the CHCH channel in Canada in 2024, there’s no indication they’ll be broadcasting the awards ceremony again this year. If that changes, we’ll be sure to provide all the most up-to-date information here.
A US citizen abroad? You can overcome geo-blocks and access your Peacock subscription with a good VPN, no matter where in the world you’re streaming from.
Can I watch 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards in the UK?
Hugh Grant, Cynthia Erivo, and Daniel Craig are among those Brits up for acting accolades. Yet there’s currently no way of watching the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards in the UK to see if they’re successful. Peacock is exclusive to the US, and as of yet, no UK network has picked up the rights to air the prestigious event.
As previously mentioned, if you’re out of the country when the Critics’ Choice Awards airs you could try using a VPN – that way you can still access the same streaming services you enjoy back home. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards in Australia
Like last year, Aussie viewers should be able to watch the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards online with a Stan subscription, when the show is uploaded on Saturday, February 8 from around 6pm AEDT.
Currently out of the country? If you’re trying to stream the glitzy Critics’ Choice Awards bash but are encountering geo-blocks, downloading a VPN such as NordVPN will change your IP address and let you use the services you already pay for back home.
2025 Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations
FILM
Best Picture
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Director
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Edward Berger – Conclave
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- Jon M. Chu – Wicked
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
Best Actor
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig – Queer
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
- Hugh Grant – Heretic
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
- Angelina Jolie – Maria
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – The Substance
Best Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Best Supporting Actress
- Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
- Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Margaret Qualley – The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best Original Screenplay
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers
Best Foreign Language Film
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez
- Flow
- I’m Still Here
- Kneecap
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
TV
Best Drama Series
- Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Evil
- Industry
- The Old Man
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who
- Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
- Antony Starr – The Boys
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Caitríona Balfe – Outlander
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Shanola Hampton – Found
- Keira Knightley – Black Doves
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- English Teacher
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Somebody Somewhere
- St. Denis Medical
- What We Do in the Shadows
Best Limited Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Masters of the Air
- Mr Bates vs The Post Office
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
- We Were the Lucky Ones
You can find the full list of categories and nominees at the official Critics’ Choice Awards website.
Disclaimer
