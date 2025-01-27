How to watch 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards online — live stream film and TV awards ceremony from anywhere

Watch 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards online

A litany of Hollywood legends are heading to the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards as the prestigious awards ceremony celebrates its 30th anniversary on Friday, February 7 after two postponements. The event will broadcast live on E!, or be available to stream on Peacock the next day, and our guide below explains how to watch the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Comedian Chelsea Handler is back at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger to host her third consecutive CCAs. She’ll make light work of entertaining a roomful of industry icons as a whopping 41 category winners are announced across film and TV.

In contrast to the Golden Globes, Wicked is a serious contender here, having amassed the most nominations alongside Conclave with 11 apiece. It’s up for Best Picture, too, competing against gory satire The Substance, musical crime comedy Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist and more for the top prize.

Meanwhile, Shōgun is expected to clean up in the TV drama categories, while fan favorites like Hacks and What We Do in the Shadows battle it out for Best Comedy Series.

Read on below and watch the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony live or on-demand, and no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards online in the US

US viewers can watch the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards live on E!, the popular entertainment channel, on Friday, February 7 at 7pm ET/PT. But if you miss the initial broadcast, don’t fret: you can simply stream it the next-day on Peacock. Subscription plans to the NBC streamer start from just $7.99 a month.

Don't have cable? Don't worry, you can get E! via one of the best cable alternative providers. Sling TV is our top recommendation, as it's good value and has 40+ channels to choose from. E! is available on Sling Blue, which starts at $46/month, but you can currently get $10 off your first month.

Subscribe to a service showing the Critics’ Choice Awards but currently away? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to access your usual services from anywhere – more details below.

How to watch 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when the Critics’ Choice Awards air, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards from anywhere.

How to watch 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards around the world

Can I watch 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards online in Canada?

Although the Critics’ Choice Awards aired on the CHCH channel in Canada in 2024, there’s no indication they’ll be broadcasting the awards ceremony again this year. If that changes, we’ll be sure to provide all the most up-to-date information here.

A US citizen abroad? You can overcome geo-blocks and access your Peacock subscription with a good VPN, no matter where in the world you’re streaming from.

Can I watch 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards in the UK?

Hugh Grant, Cynthia Erivo, and Daniel Craig are among those Brits up for acting accolades. Yet there’s currently no way of watching the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards in the UK to see if they’re successful. Peacock is exclusive to the US, and as of yet, no UK network has picked up the rights to air the prestigious event.

As previously mentioned, if you’re out of the country when the Critics’ Choice Awards airs you could try using a VPN – that way you can still access the same streaming services you enjoy back home. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards in Australia

Like last year, Aussie viewers should be able to watch the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards online with a Stan subscription, when the show is uploaded on Saturday, February 8 from around 6pm AEDT.

Currently out of the country? If you’re trying to stream the glitzy Critics’ Choice Awards bash but are encountering geo-blocks, downloading a VPN such as NordVPN will change your IP address and let you use the services you already pay for back home.

2025 Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations

FILM

Best Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Jon M. Chu – Wicked

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Best Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Best Supporting Actress

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker – Anora

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

Best Foreign Language Film

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

Flow

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

TV

Best Drama Series

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Evil

Industry

The Old Man

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Antony Starr – The Boys

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitríona Balfe – Outlander

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Shanola Hampton – Found

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

English Teacher

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Somebody Somewhere

St. Denis Medical

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Masters of the Air

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

We Were the Lucky Ones

You can find the full list of categories and nominees at the official Critics’ Choice Awards website.