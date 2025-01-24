How to watch Emilia Pérez from anywhere – stream the record-breaking 2025 Oscar nominee

Emilia Pérez has emerged as the break-out success of this year's Oscar nominations, grabbing 13 nominations – the most for any non-English language movie ever and only one short of the record of 14 nominations that any movie has achieved.

It's also proven to be divisive with critics and viewers – but the good news is that you can easily stream it at home to make up your own mind. Well, you can in some countries, at least.

How to watch Emilia Pérez from anywhere

The good news for everyone in the US, UK, and Canada is that Emilia Pérez is on Netflix already, so you can easily jump in and watch any time you want. And it isn't going anywhere, any time soon – Netflix bought the rights to the movie in these countries, so it won't disappear at the end of the month like so many movies do.

However, Netflix doesn't have the rights to show Emilia Pérez outside those countries, so you may not be able to watch it elsewhere. In most countries, it's getting a standard movie release, with no immediate streaming availability. That will affect you if you usually live in the US, UK, or Canada but are traveling abroad – you'll only have access to whatever's on Netflix in the country you're in, not your usual library.

However, downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home – including watching Emilia Pérez even if you're not in your home country right now.

What is Emilia Pérez?

Netflix's quick synopsis here gives you a hint of how odd Emilia Pérez is, which seems to have helped it find interest among Oscar voters: "Four remarkable women pursue happiness in Jacques Audiard's audacious, genre-defying film that unfolds through a fever dream of original songs and dance."

It's a comedy crime thriller musical (really) starring Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Karla Sofía Gascón. Gascón plays a former Mexican cartel leader who disappeared from their old life after secretly transitioning to become a woman, aided by Saldaña's lawyer. But, as it often does in movies, the past catches up with her, and things become a mix of farcical and tragic.

Gascón and Saldaña are both Oscar nominees for their roles (in Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively), while the movie is nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, and twice in Best Original Song.

Emilia Pérez trailer

