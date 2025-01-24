How to watch Emilia Pérez from anywhere – stream the record-breaking 2025 Oscar nominee
13 nominations and the most talked-about movie at this year's Academy Awards
Emilia Pérez has emerged as the break-out success of this year's Oscar nominations, grabbing 13 nominations – the most for any non-English language movie ever and only one short of the record of 14 nominations that any movie has achieved.
It's also proven to be divisive with critics and viewers – but the good news is that you can easily stream it at home to make up your own mind. Well, you can in some countries, at least.
|Release date: November 13, 2024
|UK/US/Canada stream: Netflix
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
How to watch Emilia Pérez from anywhere
The good news for everyone in the US, UK, and Canada is that Emilia Pérez is on Netflix already, so you can easily jump in and watch any time you want. And it isn't going anywhere, any time soon – Netflix bought the rights to the movie in these countries, so it won't disappear at the end of the month like so many movies do.
However, Netflix doesn't have the rights to show Emilia Pérez outside those countries, so you may not be able to watch it elsewhere. In most countries, it's getting a standard movie release, with no immediate streaming availability. That will affect you if you usually live in the US, UK, or Canada but are traveling abroad – you'll only have access to whatever's on Netflix in the country you're in, not your usual library.
However, downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home – including watching Emilia Pérez even if you're not in your home country right now.
Use a VPN to watch Emilia Pérez online from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security, and 24/7 support are available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal, which sets the price at $3.39 per month and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
What is Emilia Pérez?
Netflix's quick synopsis here gives you a hint of how odd Emilia Pérez is, which seems to have helped it find interest among Oscar voters: "Four remarkable women pursue happiness in Jacques Audiard's audacious, genre-defying film that unfolds through a fever dream of original songs and dance."
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
It's a comedy crime thriller musical (really) starring Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Karla Sofía Gascón. Gascón plays a former Mexican cartel leader who disappeared from their old life after secretly transitioning to become a woman, aided by Saldaña's lawyer. But, as it often does in movies, the past catches up with her, and things become a mix of farcical and tragic.
Gascón and Saldaña are both Oscar nominees for their roles (in Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively), while the movie is nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, and twice in Best Original Song.
Emilia Pérez trailer
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Entertainment, meaning he's in charge of persuading our team of writers and reviewers to watch the latest TV shows and movies on gorgeous TVs and listen to fantastic speakers and headphones. It's a tough task, as you can imagine. Matt has over a decade of experience in tech publishing, and previously ran the TV & audio coverage for our colleagues at T3.com, and before that he edited T3 magazine. During his career, he's also contributed to places as varied as Creative Bloq, PC Gamer, PetsRadar, MacLife, and Edge. TV and movie nerdism is his speciality, and he goes to the cinema three times a week. He's always happy to explain the virtues of Dolby Vision over a drink, but he might need to use props, like he's explaining the offside rule.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.